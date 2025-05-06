Hana Kuma Presents 'Good Trouble With Nick Kyrgios: Live' New York Date Announced at the Beacon Theatre August 18th

Global Smash Podcast Hits the Road for Live Tour to U.S., U.K., and Australia; Tickets Go On Sale May 9th at 10 a.m. Eastern

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hana Kuma, Fane Productions, and MagicSpace Entertainment today announced Grand Slam finalist, seven-time ATP singles champion, and tennis' beloved bad boy Nick Kyrgios is taking his chart-topping video podcast “Good Trouble with Nick Kyrgios” on a first-of-its-kind global tour including New York’s Beacon Theatre on August 18th at 7:30 p.m., with additional shows planned for London, multiple cities across Australia, and more. Good Trouble with Nick Kyrgios: Live ( www.fane.co.uk/nick-kyrgios ) will spotlight bold and fearless changemakers who push boundaries both professionally and personally. Kyrgios will welcome a huge surprise guest for a candid, unscripted exchange recorded live in front of theatergoers.Tickets for the August 18 event will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 9, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre box offices on Saturday, May 10.“The global response to Good Trouble has been incredible, and I can’t wait to bring it live to audiences in New York City,” says Kyrgios. “I’ve always loved the electricity of NYC sports fans—especially during the US Open—and we will bring that same energy to the Beacon Theatre. Get ready for some of my biggest guests yet. No two shows will be the same. Let’s do this!”Good Trouble with Nick Kyrgios: Live tells stories that disrupt the script, from culture and creativity to mental health and reinvention, all through the lens of those doing things on their own terms. Kyrgios and his guests will dive into the stories and philosophies that challenge convention. Previous guests have included John McEnroe, Matthew McConaughey, Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka, and Mike Tyson.Kyrgios burst onto the pro tennis scene in 2012, immediately captivating fans with his larger-than-life personality, fervent passion for the game, and thrilling unpredictability. Renowned as a prodigious force on the court, he is one of the few players to have defeated the “Big Three” -- Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal - at least once. With a reputation for saying what others won’t, his interviews are shaped by honesty, humor, and a willingness to defy the norm.For more information, visit www.fane.co.uk/nick-kyrgios and @FaneProductions.About Nick KyrgiosNick Kyrgios burst onto the pro tennis scene in 2012 after a prolific junior tennis career, immediately captivating fans with his larger-than-life personality, fervent passion for the game, and thrilling unpredictability. Renowned as a prodigious force on the tennis courts, he electrifies the Tour with his near-unstoppable serve and powerful forehand.Kyrgios has won an impressive total of seven singles titles and 4 doubles titles throughout his career. In 2022, he truly demonstrated his dominance, achieving remarkable milestones including his inaugural Grand Slam Final appearance, securing 3 singles titles and 3 doubles titles, and a memorable Quarter Finals showdown at the 2022 US Open where he triumphed over the then-ranked No. 1 Daniil Medvedev. Notably, Kyrgios is one of the few players to defeat the Big Three (Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal) at least once.Beyond his on-court triumphs, Kyrgios has broadened his influence in the tennis world by providing insightful commentary on matches, notably making his ESPN debut as a guest commentator for the Australian Open 2024 and continued his broadcast experience for the BBC during Wimbledon 2024 and for ESPN during US Open 2024.Kyrgios is also the host of a video podcast series, Good Trouble with Nick Kyrgios, where he sits down with influential guests who are making waves by doing things on their own terms.Born in Canberra, Australia, Kyrgios’ magnetic persona has attracted numerous brand partnerships, including collaborations with Nike, Beats by Dre, Joe & the Juice, Beyond Meat, and illesteva. Furthermore, Kyrgios actively invests in sports franchises such as Miami Pickleball Club and South Melbourne Phoenix Basketball. He co-runs the NK Foundation in Australia, dedicated to providing sporting facilities for underprivileged children in Melbourne, and displays refreshing honesty when it comes to important conversations about mental health, the complexities of professional sports, veganism, and animal welfare.Kyrgios is represented by EVOLVE, co-founded by tennis champion Naomi Osaka and her longtime agent Stuart Duguid.About Good TroubleHosted by tennis' beloved troublemaker, Nick Kyrgios, “Hana Kuma presents Good Trouble with Nick Kyrgios” is a video podcast series that explores the personal journeys of individuals who are making waves by doing things on their own terms. The series takes inspiration from Kyrgios's own career, marked by his unorthodox style and willingness to defy the norm, and extends that narrative to a broader spectrum of guests.Hana Kuma is an Emmy Award-nominated story-driven creative house co-founded by Naomi Osaka, that brings unique, multicultural perspectives to the forefront through a young, global, and female-forward lens. Founded in 2022, Hana Kuma recently spun off from LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s The SpringHill Co, which helped incubate the media company. Hana Kuma stays grounded in universally enjoyable themes while exploring juxtapositions across cultures, exposing audiences to an expanded worldview.###

