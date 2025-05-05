Zenterra Developments Introduces Atlin: The Landmark First Building in the Clayton Crest Community

Atlin marks the first opportunity for home ownership in the highly anticipated Clayton Crest community, set to redefine the growing West Clayton area

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Zenterra Developments (Zenterra) is officially announcing Atlin at Clayton Crest, the first of seven condo buildings that will make up the Clayton Crest master-planned community in Surrey’s West Clayton neighbourhood. West Clayton is set for major growth with projects like the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain extension, 72nd Avenue expansion, new schools, and upgraded infrastructure. Atlin at Clayton Crest is the first development in this booming area, offering buyers a prime opportunity to invest in a fast-growing neighbourhood.

“Not only does Atlin mark the first step for the Clayton Crest community, but it adds excitement to the exceptional growth and opportunities we are seeing in the West Clayton area. Surrey is a rapidly growing city, and these homes offer an excellent opportunity for residents to get in early on what promises to be a thriving area,” said Derek Fenton, Vice-President at Zenterra Developments.

Priced from only $299,990, Clayton Crest offers an affordable and accessible housing option in the Lower Mainland. With Vancouver's high housing costs, finding a suitable home can be tough, but Clayton Crest provides a solution—modern, comfortable homes at a highly competitive price. Located in the growing community of West Clayton, the area holds strong potential for market appreciation. Buying early means lower barriers to entry and a chance to see a positive return on investment as the community develops.

Located within walking distance to the future Skytrain Station at 184th Street and Fraser Highway, residents will be connected to the metropolitan cores of the Lower Mainland. They can easily commute to urban hubs within an hour or less, allowing them the flexibility to work and play in more densified regions, while living in a calmer, more peaceful environment. The Fraser Valley offers a sense of tranquility, and now that the SkyTrain extension is underway, purchasers can have the best of both worlds: city access and valley serenity.

Residents can easily live car-free in the Clayton Crest community, but underground parking is available for those who drive. The location offers convenient access to Highway 1 and the U.S. border. For cyclists, ample bike storage ensures flexible transportation options for everyone.

“This community represents a perfect blend of nature and city living. Residents get the best of both worlds, with easy access to urban centres and amenities, while also enjoying the tranquility of the Fraser Valley. With its amazing location, residents get to take in stunning, unobstructed views of the Fraser Valley and North Shore mountains, bringing a peaceful and picturesque vibe to their homes,” said Fenton.

Perched atop West Clayton’s, Clayton Crest offers sweeping valley and mountain views, with rooftop patios designed to make the most of the scenery. These shared spaces feature BBQs, fire pits, lounge seating, and community gardens, creating a relaxed setting for residents to unwind or connect. The development includes a range of amenities aimed at enhancing everyday life, such as an indoor fitness centre, two outdoor workout areas, and a co-working space with an adjoining patio for those looking to take their work outside. Additional offerings include a games room, party lounge, and terraced outdoor areas with pathways, children’s play zones, and landscaped seating spaces. Clayton Crest provides an integrated approach to modern living, blending community, recreation, and nature.

Atlin, the first building in a new master-planned community, will offer studio, 1, 2, and 3-bedroom condos designed to suit various lifestyles. Buyers can choose between two designer colour schemes to personalize their space. Standard features include solid shelving in closets, gas connections on balconies and patios, and bidet outlets in ensuites. The homes are designed to balance affordability with practical details, creating functional and comfortable living spaces.

Zenterra has also included an on-site daycare facility in Atlin, filling a gap in the much-needed stock of daycare facilities in Surrey. According to the City of Surrey, Surrey falls below the Canadian average of 27.2 spaces per 100 children, with a 2023 analysis showing there are 17.9 licensed child care spaces per 100 children aged 0–12. Purchasers will enjoy the convenience of an on-site daycare with priority access for residents, reducing the stress of long childcare waitlists.

“We understand that families and new homebuyers in Surrey, especially those looking to start a family, are facing challenges in finding daycare options. Atlin will ease that burden by giving residents early access to the facility, with the opportunity to enroll their kids in the new school developments nearby,” said Fenton.

Developed by award-winning Zenterra Developments, Atlin at Clayton Crest is a community built for lasting value. Zenterra, named 2025 Multi-Family Home Builder of the Year by the Canadian Home Builders Association BC, has earned over 100 national and provincial award nominations. Their expertise in community building, quality craftsmanship, and sustainable design ensures Atlin at Clayton Crest will be a thriving investment. With a reputation for creating thoughtfully designed communities, Zenterra sets the standard for residential excellence in the Fraser Valley.

About Zenterra Developments:

Established for nearly 30 years, Zenterra Developments (Zenterra) is a fully integrated real estate development company overseeing every aspect of each project from start to finish. With more than 100 award nominations and 35 current wins, Zenterra is one of the largest multi-family home builders south of the Fraser River. Zenterra is locally-owned and operated and known for creating award-winning, uniquely designed and attainable multi-family homes in vibrant neighbourhoods across the Fraser Valley.

