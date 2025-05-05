DNR Unit Renamed Watershed and Climate Services to Highlight Focus on Restoration and Resilience

May 5, 2025

Previously the Chesapeake and Coastal Service, WCS will continue Bay restoration work with additional climate emphasis

Monie Bay in Somerset County is a site where staff from DNR’s Watershed and Climate Services monitor and implement the latest science to protect coastal areas from the effects of climate change, as part of the Chesapeake Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve program. Photo: Matt Pombuena/DNR

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has officially rebranded its Chesapeake and Coastal Service with the name Watershed and Climate Services, a name that recognizes its mission as well as its commitment to serving all Maryland communities and watersheds.

The new identity emphasizes the unit’s ongoing dedication to healthy watersheds, resilient communities, vibrant economies, and all Marylanders well-being.

“Climate change is one of the most pressing issues facing Maryland today, and the Department of Natural Resources is a leader in addressing and mitigating the effects of climate such as stronger storms, warmer temperatures, and rising sea levels in the state,” DNR Secretary Josh Kurtz said. “By rebranding our Watershed and Climate Services, we want to emphasize that we have a dedicated team working hard on these issues. Watershed and Climate Services is using the latest science to build resilience to climate change while also protecting the Chesapeake Bay watershed and watersheds throughout Maryland.”

The effects of climate change are already apparent in Maryland with increased flooding, more intense storms, and rising sea levels. Climate change will touch all aspects of Maryland’s natural resources, and adapting to its impacts will go hand-in-hand with action directed at preserving and protecting watersheds.

Watershed and Climate Services, or WCS, will continue its climate and watershed work by strengthening shorelines, funding stream restorations, advancing environmental education, and coordinating large-scale projects like the five restoration efforts of the Whole Watershed Act.

The rebranding also broadens the unit’s commitment to restoration work throughout the state of Maryland. A watershed is a geographic area where all water goes into the same stream, river, or other body of water, such as the Chesapeake Bay or the Atlantic Ocean. While much of Maryland is in the Chesapeake Bay watershed, parts of the state drain directly to the Atlantic Ocean or the Youghiogheny River, which is part of the Mississippi River watershed.

Watershed and Climate Services operates MyCoast, which documents photos submitted by the public to track flooding and weather events, including this flooding in Grasonville after a storm in August 2024. MyCoast photo

The rebranding reflects a commitment to DNR’s existing values while enhancing its focus on building a stronger, more resilient Maryland.

“We are going to continue our focus on the coast and the Chesapeake Bay, but we’re also bringing our expertise and support to all watersheds in Maryland,” said Dr. Natalie Snider, director of the newly named Watershed and Climate Services. “Water does not know our jurisdictional boundaries and all of Maryland’s ecosystems and communities are interconnected by water. A holistic watershed approach allows us to manage that water from the mountains to the coast and from upstream communities to downstream communities.”

Watershed and Climate Services delivers support through partnerships with governmental and nongovernmental organizations to collectively tackle watershed and coastal issues. WCS also offers resources, training, and expertise to students, teachers, decision-makers, and a growing restoration workforce. With its expertise in watershed management and restoration planning, the unit will provide leadership for regional planning projects to protect natural resources. WCS takes a strategic approach to policy and funding, supporting projects that build sustainability against climate change and watershed management issues.