Kimbrough Legal, PLLC names Anuj Tiwari as Director of Operations

The new Director of Operations brings over 16 years of experience to strengthen internal systems and client services at the Austin-based family law firm

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kimbrough Legal, PLLC has appointed Mr. Anuj Tiwari as Director of Operations, reinforcing its commitment to streamlined legal processes and a strong client experience in family and divorce law.

Mr. Tiwari brings over 16 years of experience in operations, strategic growth, and team leadership. His background spans in technology, consulting, and small-to-mid-size business environments, offering a practical approach to aligning people, processes, and technology. At Kimbrough Legal, Mr. Tiwari will focus on driving operational efficiency, supporting internal teams, and enhancing service delivery for clients navigating family law matters.

“Anuj’s leadership and operational mindset are a natural fit for our firm’s mission,” said founding attorney Tycha Kimbrough. “His ability to improve systems while keeping people at the center of the process aligns with how we advocate for our clients with skill, care, and purpose.”

Mr. Tiwari holds an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin, an MS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Oklahoma, and a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) degree from Rajiv Gandhi Technical University in India. He is an active member of the Harvard Business Review Advisory Council and volunteers with the Austin Parks Foundation and the Boy Scouts of America.

Kimbrough Legal, PLLC is based in Austin, Texas, represents clients in divorce and family law cases with a focus on strong legal advocacy, team-driven strategy, and client-centered service. For more information or to schedule a consultation with Kimbrough Legal, contact [email protected].

About Kimbrough Legal, PLLC

Kimbrough Legal, PLLC is a Texas-based law firm dedicated to providing strong and compassionate representation in divorce and family law matters. Headquartered in Austin, the firm advocates for clients with a team-centered approach and a commitment to personalized legal solutions. Kimbrough Legal helps individuals navigate complex legal challenges involving divorce, child custody, property division, and related family law issues.

