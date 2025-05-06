PH Plus and Bluegrace Energy Bolivia Accelerate Expansion with Bold Capital, Strategic Deals, and Sustainability Focus

BlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB) - PH Plus Making Strides BlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB) - PH Plus - Fittipaldi Team Spinning Bluegrace Amazon Carbon Token (BGACT)

From Florida to new U.S. regions and beyond, PH Plus advances with Bluegrace backing, eco-driven innovation, and scalable market momentum.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PH Plus , a premium alkaline water brand headquartered in Miami, Florida, continues to make steady strides in its growth journey. With over a decade of experience in the production and distribution of high-quality alkaline water throughout the United States and Latin America, PH Plus has built a solid foundation rooted in wellness, sustainability, and innovation.As part of its measured expansion strategy, PH Plus has successfully closed its first round of sales with the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida, marking a meaningful milestone in the company’s outreach within indigenous communities. These early successes are further underscored by ongoing conversations with the Cherokee, Seminole, and other tribal nations, reflecting the brand’s commitment to building respectful and mutually beneficial partnerships.While PH Plus has primarily focused its distribution within the state of Florida, the brand is now strategically positioning itself to expand across additional regions of the United States. With a growing interest from health-conscious consumers and wellness-focused businesses, PH Plus is exploring opportunities in both urban and rural markets nationwide, aiming to make its signature alkaline water more accessible to a wider audience.In parallel with its commercial expansion, PH Plus is also making strategic moves on the global marketing stage. Earlier this year, PH Plus and BlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB) announced a high-impact partnership with the Fittipaldi family, naming two-time Formula 1 World Champion Emerson Fittipaldi as Global Brand Ambassador. As part of this alliance, Emmo Fittipaldi—the rising star and son of Emerson—is competing in the 2025 EuroCup-3 Championship under the sponsorship of PH Plus and BGEB. The upcoming race at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, scheduled for May 16–18, will mark a major visibility milestone for the brand, with full PH Plus and BGEB branding featured on Emmo’s car, race suit, and team materials. This collaboration connects elite motorsport with eco-conscious hydration and carbon-neutral financing, ushering in a bold new narrative where performance meets sustainability.This expansion is supported not only by the product’s health and environmental credentials but also by PH Plus’s strong marketing appeal. The company offers custom-branded and co-branded packaging solutions that allow partners to seamlessly integrate their own identity into a wellness-focused product. From elegant bottle designs to aluminum can options with QR code integration for digital engagement, PH Plus provides businesses and organizations with a compelling way to enhance customer experience while aligning with modern health and sustainability trends. This combination of premium product and tailored branding makes PH Plus a valuable partner for restaurants, cafés, spas, fitness centers, and retail chains seeking to stand out in a competitive market.Backing this momentum is a decisive move by Bluegrace Energy Bolivia, which is in the final stages of acquiring a significant equity stake in PH Plus. Notably, this acquisition will be executed through the BG Amazon Token (BGACT) —a blockchain-based token fully backed by real and verifiable forest conservation assets. BGACT is currently listed and tradeable on NeXchange, a regulated digital platform specializing in ISIN-backed carbon assets, ensuring full transparency, traceability, and performance validation.Known for its leadership in sustainability-driven projects across Latin America, Bluegrace aims to inject strategic resources and eco-aligned capital to accelerate PH Plus’s national distribution capabilities and lay the groundwork for global expansion. This vision goes beyond beverage sales—it’s about scaling a wellness-focused, environmentally responsible brand that speaks to the priorities of today’s conscious consumers. With a powerful combination of innovative finance, strategic networks, and operational readiness, Bluegrace is positioned to elevate PH Plus into its next phase of scalable, sustainable growth.With this alignment of vision, values, and resources, PH Plus is not just growing—it is evolving into a symbol of next-generation wellness and sustainable enterprise.“At PH Plus, we believe in more than hydration; we believe in delivering a lifestyle that promotes wellness, sustainability, and partnership. This next chapter, supported by Bluegrace Energy Bolivia, represents a bold yet thoughtful step toward expanding our mission and impact,” said Álvaro de Castro, CEO of PH Plus Water. “Together, we are laying the foundation for a brand that brings value not just to consumers, but to communities, businesses, and the planet.”For partnership inquiries, distribution opportunities, or to learn more about our premium alkaline water solutions, visit our website or reach out directly to our team.Let’s build something refreshing together.📍 PH Plus Water HeadquartersMiami, Florida, USA📞 +1 786-918-3008- - - - - - - - - - - - - -BlueGrace Energy BoliviaA global consortium of energy, environmental, business, and climate governance experts is committed to advancing the transition to a net-zero future in response to climate change challenges. Our team specializes in clean and renewable energy, boasting decades of experience in pioneering 21st-century energy transition projects. 