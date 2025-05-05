Attorney General Ken Paxton is taking legal action against Austin Independent School District (“ISD”) for violating state law by teaching woke critical race theory (“CRT”).

The action was filed to begin the legal process of deposing the Superintendent and Board Trustees for Austin ISD. The depositions are part of an investigation into whether there is an unwritten policy of developing and teaching CRT curricula in violation of state law.

The investigation and legal action come after the Office of the Attorney General was made aware of an Austin ISD official making statements implying that they were using curricula and teaching material linked to the 1619 Project, which has been banned in Texas. Additionally, another employee stated that there were “ways to get around” the state’s ban on CRT and discussed that the District’s Board and Superintendent are heavily involved in evaluating and setting policy for the district.

“It’s outrageous that Austin ISD officials think they can ignore state law to put woke indoctrination in Texas classrooms,” Attorney General Paxton said. “My office has begun the legal process to depose Austin ISD leaders, and we will fully investigate the district’s policies involving the teaching of illegal CRT curriculum to make sure state law is enforced. I will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that Texas school officials are focused on helping students receive a world-class education, not subject them to liberal, anti-American ideology.”