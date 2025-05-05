COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ANNOUNCES SPONSORSHIP OF THE 2025 CROSSROADS OF TEXAS GO TEXAN COUNTRY FESTIVAL

Texas’s largest one-day festival now features GO TEXAN as its lead sponsor



AUSTIN — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA), and the city of Waxahachie, Texas, are proud to announce their sponsorship of the 2025 Crossroads of Texas GO TEXAN Country Festival, a celebration of Lone Star State talent, agriculture, heritage, creativity, and community.

“For a quarter of a century, Waxahachie has been the proud home of what has grown into the largest one-day festival in Texas,” said Commissioner Miller. “With the GO TEXAN program on board, we’re going to assist in showcasing this vibrant festival to an even bigger audience, hopefully helping make the festival bigger and better than ever.”

This newly named arts and music festival will once again take over downtown Waxahachie on Saturday, October 25, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., promising a full day of fun, flavor, and Texas pride — and admission is free of charge. The festival is expected to draw more than 70,000 attendees, with over 200 booths lining the historic courthouse square, featuring Texas artists, craftspeople, and a mouth-watering array of festival foods from across the state and beyond.

Music lovers can also enjoy performances on more than ten stages scattered throughout downtown, including intimate venues at local restaurants, breweries, and wine bars.

“Find your road to the Crossroads of Texas GO TEXAN Country Festival, and your heart will be glad you did!” said Waxahachie Mayor Billie Wallace.

The festival will also spotlight homegrown talent on the Grown Local Stage, celebrating the incredible musicians from Ellis County and the surrounding communities.

“This is what Texas is all about,” added Commissioner Miller. “Communities across the state are coming together and celebrating Texas-made food, music, arts, products, and heritage. I invite everyone across the state to join us in Waxahachie this fall. Let’s celebrate Texas the GO TEXAN way!”

For more information, please click here.