JUNK.COM URGES HOMEOWNERS TO DECLUTTER BEFORE MOVING FOR A SMOOTHER TRANSITION

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- May marks National Moving Month, when millions of Americans start packing up for new adventures — and, often, find themselves overwhelmed by years of accumulated clutter. Junk.com is encouraging homeowners and renters alike to declutter before they move to save time, money, and stress.

“Packing up your life is overwhelming enough without hauling unwanted junk along for the ride,” said Nicole Turturici, CEO at Junk.com. “We help people lighten their load, cut down moving costs, and start fresh — without the clutter.”

Junk.com recommends scheduling a junk removal pickup before the moving trucks arrive to:

• Save money: Professional movers often charge by weight — hauling unnecessary junk drives up costs.

• Save time: Fewer boxes mean faster packing and unpacking.

• Save sanity: Moving into a clean, clutter-free space leads to a smoother, more peaceful transition.

Whether it’s old furniture, outdated electronics, broken appliances, or forgotten boxes in the attic, Junk.com offers fast, reliable, eco-friendly removal, donating and recycling whenever possible.

About Junk.com:

Junk.com provides residential and commercial junk removal services across [markets], offering fast, friendly service and sustainable solutions. With a focus on customer satisfaction and eco-conscious disposal, Junk.com makes clearing clutter simple — before, during, and after life's big moves. Visit [www.junk.com] for more information.

