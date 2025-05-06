Rusty Gear Releases Four New Songs

The new song from Rusty Gear The complete EP coming soon

New EP "Born with Two Hands" Adds to Rusty’s American Way of Life Collection

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award winning Americana/Country singer-songwriter and Nashville recording artist Rusty Gear’s new releases continue to rightfully place a spotlight on the authentic American way of life. With the release of four of six songs from his coming EP “Born With Two Hands”, the prolific songwriter delivers even a wider spotlight. The upcoming EP is a collection of heart-felt ballads that deliver a traditional Americana sound mixed with some real rockers. Once again the songwriter’s creativity and natural ability for sharing the American way of life comes front and center. The title track "Born With Two Hands" has already made an impact, with an inspirational message centered on a man’s relationship with his grandmother while growing up; fans are already calling it “the Grandmother Song”. On “Riding Off Into the Sunrise” Rusty delivers a honky tonking swinging ready to dance to number about a one night stand. The song delivers a strong steady beat with fiddle and lead guitar parts that support the tongue in cheek lyrics that are sure to make you smile. “They Forgave Me” is a moving tune about family love, forgiveness and redemption. “Ranch Water” starts with a memorable acoustic guitar riff with a southwestern flair and tells the story of Ranch Water, a favorite drink for the men and women who work hard in the New Mexico sun - Agave and Agua Mineral. “It always feels great to release new music and see fans enjoying the songs,” said Rusty. “I look forward to playing and promoting these and releasing the final two cuts from the EP in the coming weeks.”

