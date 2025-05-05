Harold E. Long's New Book On Alcoholism and Addiction Hits Amazon’s Best Seller List

HAROLD E. LONG THE BIG DELUSION

Groundbreaking new book, "The Big Delusion: Shattering the Delusions of Alcoholism and Addiction," has achieved New Release Best Seller status on Amazon.

This isn’t about visiting recovery; it’s about living it.” — Harold E. Long

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This faith-based, purpose-centered work offers a unique spiritual approach to understanding and healing addiction beyond physical symptoms, resonating deeply with individuals seeking hope and transformation.Drawing from nearly 40 years of ministry experience, personal recovery, and his work within the corrections system, Harold E. Long presents a framework that addresses not only addiction to substances but also the deeply internalized beliefs, emotional wounds, and spiritual disconnect that often accompany such struggles. The book introduces what Harold calls the six core delusions of alcoholism and addiction, focusing on spiritual and mental barriers such as the "Delusion of Inequality" — the damaging belief that "Who I am is not enough.""The Big Delusion" is designed to complement medical and therapeutic treatments by providing a faith-based perspective that empowers readers to reflect on the belief patterns holding them back and take active steps toward healing with faith as a guiding light.Harold's personal journey, including the loss of his father to alcoholism and his own path of recovery, infuses the book with authenticity and compassion. As a pastor, certified mental health coach, recovery advocate, and volunteer in correctional facilities, he has devoted his life to creating transformative environments where hope and renewal are possible.While emphasizing the importance of clinical and evidence-based therapies, Harold encourages a holistic approach to recovery that embraces spiritual, emotional, and medical pathways.Harold invites readers to fully embrace their recovery journey: "This isn’t about visiting recovery; it’s about living it."More information about the author’s mission, faith-based work, and resources can be found at www.thebigdelusion.com . Join Harold in spreading this powerful message of redemption and purpose.

