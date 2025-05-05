Nova Bus helping drive transition to sustainable mobility, as its 100% electric bus achieves a key compliance





/EIN News/ -- SAINT-EUSTACHE, Quebec, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova Bus is proud to announce that its LFSe+ 100% electric bus meets all the requirements of the latest SAE J3105_202305 standard, a must-have for the future of electric mobility in the short term. In response to changing municipality and transit authority needs, the manufacturing company is once again enhancing vehicle performance, further strengthening its position as an electrification leader in the field of urban transportation.

Equipped with SAE J3105_202305 compliant software and hardware, the Nova Bus LFSe+ 100% electric bus provides multiple benefits for bus operators. Electric charging of the LFSe+ bus, whether sequential or parallel using an inverted pantograph, will no longer require driver intervention and will now be fully automated for greater safety, efficiency, and performance. It will also make for a more reliable connection between chargers, pantographs, and buses. In the event of a power failure, LFSe+ charging will automatically restart once service is restored, without manual intervention. The LFSe+ will remain compatible with both old and new chargers and inverted pantographs (compliant with the SAE J3105 standard in effect prior to May 2023), ensuring a smooth integration into existing urban transport operator fleets and equipment.

"At Nova Bus, we are very proud to continue innovating and supporting the transition to sustainable mobility. We believe in a better future, thanks to our 100% electric vehicles, which are more efficient, more environmentally friendly, and perfectly adapted to the realities of the communities we help serve," said Nova Bus President Paul Le Houillier.

About the SAE J3105_202305 standard

Visit the website of SAE International, the world's leading authority on the development of mobility standards.

About Nova Bus

Nova Bus, a member of the Volvo Group, is a leading provider of sustainable transportation solutions in North America. Nova Bus supports transport companies and bus fleet operators in their transition to electromobility with the LFSe+, its 100% electric long-range bus model combining Nova Bus' proven structure and the latest innovations in electric propulsion. Nova Bus is committed to supporting the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and making a positive contribution to a greener economy. For more information about Nova Bus' products and services, please visit novabus.com.

For more information:

Christos Kritsidimas

Vice President, Legal and Public Affairs and External Communications

Nova Bus phone: +1 (438) 350-0454

Email: [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7567d1a-cc87-4932-b63e-139a88b8ba79

Nova LFSe+, RTC Garage, Québec City Nova LFSe+, RTC Garage, Québec City

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.