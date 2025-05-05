Week Two of the International Code Council’s Building Safety Month Elevates Community Involvement

Learn actionable ways to support communities during this year’s campaign

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington, D.C. – The International Code Council’s Building Safety Month campaign enters its second week emphasizing the importance of promoting building safety locally.

Week Two: Building Your Offense, focuses on education and advocacy tips to help keep buildings in communities safe. By speaking up about building safety, people can not only make a difference at the individual level, but also at the community level by inspiring others to do the same. Planning community events to raise awareness or attending local events about building safety are just some of the ways to help. Learn more about how to spread the word here.

“There are really simple things that people may not realize about advocating for building safety on the individual level,” said Code Council Board President David Spencer, CBO. “From sharing fact-based information and resources on your social media accounts to contacting code officials in your area to learn more about building safety, no action is too small.”

To participate in Building Safety Month:

Visit www.buildingsafetymonth.org/

Issue a proclamation declaring May 2025 as Building Safety Month. View the proclamations here and submit one here.

Join us on social media and help spread the word. #BuildingSafety365

Download the promotional toolkit.

Discover resources for planning Building Safety Month events.

American Gas Association is the foundation sponsor of 2025 Building Safety Month. To learn about sponsorship, click here.

About the International Code Council

The International Code Council is the leading global source of model codes and standards and building safety solutions. Code Council codes, standards and solutions are used to ensure safe, affordable and sustainable communities and buildings worldwide.

Donna Campbell International Code Council (734) 660-6518 [email protected]

