ABQQ Announces Its Subsidiary AI+ Hubs Corp Acquires ufilm AI Intellectual Property, Ushering in a New Era of IP Licensing

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AB International Group Corp. (OTC: ABQQ), an intellectual property (IP) and movie investment and licensing firm, announces its subsidiary AI+ Hubs Corp, a leading innovator in artificial intelligence and creative technology, is thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of the ufilm AI intellectual property (IP) from a third-party developer. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone for AI+ Hubs in the AI-driven content creation space, presenting a compelling opportunity for investors through its IP licensing business.

The Core Value of AI IP

ufilm AI is an intellectual property focused on AI-driven series creation, enabling users to produce serialized content (1-50 episodes, each 1-35 minutes long) directly from their smartphones. The technology automates storyboard generation, ad insertion, and editing recommendations. As a super agent, ufilm AI specializes in the creation and distribution of TV series and films: it doesn’t just think, it delivers results, excelling at various tasks and completing the creation based on users’ ideas while users rest. ufilm AI IP aims to replace fragmented short-form videos, meeting the end-consumer market’s demand (i.e., the market directly targeting individual users) for high-quality, narrative-driven content. ufilm AI has been licensed to AI+ Hubs’s first client, Uflix.ai, as an application case in the end-consumer market.

Industry Data Validates ufilm AI IP’s Market Value

The commercial value of ufilm AI IP is substantiated by robust industry data across the series and film markets. According to Statista, global OTT (over-the-top) TV and video revenue is projected to grow from 2019 levels to $215 billion by 2029, doubling in value over a decade, underscoring the immense growth potential in the series market. Research Nester reports that Netflix’s series Squid Game generated over $900 million in its debut year of 2021, highlighting the significant commercial impact a single series can achieve. In the film sector, Grand View Research indicates that the global film and entertainment market was valued at $100.38 billion in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2030, reaching $202.9 billion by 2030. ufilm AI IP can extend into short-form film creation, leveraging its zero-cost creation technology (AI automation) to lower entry barriers and align with the market’s digitalization trends.

The Commercial Potential of IP Licensing

AI+ Company plans to license ufilm AI IP to multiple platforms, generating royalties and IP-related benefits to create diverse revenue streams. As a super agent, ufilm AI IP offers a unique zero-cost creation advantage (AI-driven storyboarding, ad insertion, and editing), enabling platforms to enter the market swiftly while minimizing R&D costs (VentureBeat’s 2023 report estimates the average cost of developing an enterprise-grade AI model at $5 million). Based on market estimates, each licensed platform is expected to generate annual revenue of $280 million, with a 10% royalty fee (industry standard), resulting in $28 million per platform annually. AI+ Hubs plans to license the IP to 2 platforms in upcoming years (including Uflix.ai), generating $56 million; The cumulative licensing revenue over three years is projected to reach $476 million, demonstrating the long-term potential of the IP licensing business.

Future Outlook for AI+ Hubs Corp

Chiyuan Deng, the CEO of AI+ Hubs Corp stated: “The acquisition of ufilm AI IP is a pivotal milestone for AI+ Hubs. This IP not only enhances our technological capabilities in AI-driven content creation but also opens new opportunities in IP licensing. With the series market projected to reach $215 billion by 2029 (Statista) and the film market expected to grow to $202.9 billion by 2030 (Grand View Research), we are confident that ufilm AI, as an agent, will deliver significant returns for investors while empowering the global end-consumer market to engage in AI-driven content creation.”

AI+ Hubs will continue to invest in R&D to enhance ufilm AI IP’s features (e.g., supporting additional languages, improving generation speed to within 5 seconds) and actively seek global partners to expand its IP licensing business. AI+ Hubs projects cumulative licensing revenue of $476 million over the next three years, delivering stable, long-term returns for investors.

About AI+ Hubs Corp

AI+ Hubs Corp is a subsidiary of AB International Group Corp. A New York-based AI enterprise focused on integrating AI technology with the creative industries. Its portfolio includes the licensing of ufilm AI IP to clients such as Uflix.ai. The company is committed to driving innovation, providing global users with seamless and efficient content creation experiences, and creating value for investors.

About AB International Group Corp.

AB International Group Corp. is an intellectual property (IP) and movie investment and licensing firm, focused on acquisitions and development of various intellectual property. We are engaged in acquisition and distribution of movies. The Company operates AB Cinemas, a physical movie theater currently in NY with plans to expand nationwide (www.abcinemasny.com). Will be synergic effect with the new subsidiary AI+ Hubs Corp is principally engaged in copyrights sales and providing embedded marketing services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to changes to the Company’s management team and statements relating to the Company’s transformation, financial and operational performance including the acceleration of revenue and margins, and the Company’s overall strategy. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the possibility of business disruption, competitive uncertainties, and general economic and business conditions in AB International Group markets as well as the other risks detailed in company filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AB International Group undertakes no obligation to update any statements in this press release for changes that happen after the date of this release.

