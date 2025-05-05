James CRAFT & Son, Inc. Celebrates 125 Years of Craftsmanship, Innovation, and Family Legacy

JCS Celebrating 125 Years

125 years of family leadership, craftsmanship, and trusted service—James CRAFT & Son continues a proud tradition of excellence and innovation.

YORK, PA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a remarkable testament to enduring craftsmanship, innovation, and family values, James CRAFT & Son, Inc., a leader in mechanical contracting for commercial HVAC and plumbing services, proudly announces its 125th anniversary. Founded in 1900, the company continues to thrive as a family-owned and operated business, now managed by the fourth and fifth generations of the Craft family.A Rich History Rooted in CraftsmanshipJames CRAFT & Son, Inc. traces its origins to 1900, when Faros Craft began a humble business as a blacksmith and table maker. Faros' entrepreneurial spirit was later joined by his son, James W., forming a partnership that expanded into carpentry, tinsmithing, roofing, and painting. As the decades unfolded, the business evolved, adding plumbing and heating services — laying the groundwork for the modern mechanical contracting firm that serves Central Pennsylvania and northern Maryland today.Throughout the years, each generation of the Craft family left a distinct mark on the company's growth and direction. From the construction of the York Haven State Bank Building in the 1930s to the formation of specialized departments in sheet metal fabrication and service management in the 1960s and 1970s, James CRAFT & Son adapted to meet changing market demands while preserving its core values of quality and integrity.Milestones of Excellence and GrowthThe company's history is punctuated with key milestones that reflect resilience, adaptability, and forward-thinking leadership. After a devastating fire in 1984 destroyed a warehouse and prefab shop, James CRAFT & Son rose from the ashes, constructing a new, modernized facility at 2780 York Haven Road — a symbol of the company's unbreakable spirit.The 1990s and early 2000s brought recognition from industry leaders, including multiple Project Excellence Awards and the prestigious Accredited Quality Contractor (AQC) designation from Associated Builders & Contractors. The company also earned the titles of Specialty Contractor of the Year and Construction Company of the Year — affirming its position as a leader in the mechanical contracting industry.By the early 2000s, the company embraced cutting-edge technology, investing heavily in Building Information Modeling (BIM) and CAD platforms. These advancements enabled James CRAFT & Son to offer enhanced engineering, design, and installation capabilities to meet the complex needs of modern construction projects.Honoring the Employees and Craftsmanship Behind the LegacyAt the heart of James CRAFT & Son’s success are its dedicated employees — past and present. Today, approximately 140 highly skilled individuals embody the vision, mission, and values that have shaped the company's reputation for excellence."Our longevity is a testament not just to the vision of the Craft family, but to the countless employees whose skill, passion, and commitment have fueled our success for more than a century," said the company’s leadership team. "We honor and celebrate every person who has helped us reach this historic milestone."Operating as a merit shop, James CRAFT & Son continues to offer its team professional growth opportunities through education, training, and technological innovation, ensuring consistent quality and increased value for customers.Celebrating 125 Years with Gratitude and Community SpiritTo commemorate this extraordinary milestone, James CRAFT & Son, Inc. has planned two special events in September.• An Open House for vendors & customers on Thursday, September 25, 2025, at its Headquarters in Manchester, PA, which will feature live music, food and dessert trucks, tours of the facility, and the opportunity to meet the team behind one of Central Pennsylvania’s most trusted mechanical contractors.• An Anniversary Celebration for Employees and their families on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at Hershey Park for the purpose of recognizing the vital contributions of its employees by providing a day of fun, family, and gratitude for those who have helped shape the company's success.For more information on the celebrations, please contact us through our website.Looking Ahead: The Future of James CRAFT & Son, Inc.While honoring its 125-year legacy, James CRAFT & Son, Inc. remains firmly focused on the future. With the fifth generation of the Craft family now actively engaged in ownership and leadership, the company is committed to expanding its commercial HVAC services , embracing new technologies, and continuing its tradition of excellence in mechanical contracting."Our story is far from over," added the leadership team. "As we look to the next chapter, we are energized by new opportunities to grow, innovate, and serve our customers, employees, and communities with the same dedication that has defined James CRAFT & Son for generations."For more information about James CRAFT & Son, Inc.'s history, upcoming events, or service offerings, please visit https://jamescraftson.com ________________________________________About James CRAFT & Son, Inc.Founded in 1900, James CRAFT & Son, Inc. is a premier mechanical contractor based in York Haven, Pennsylvania. Specializing in commercial HVAC and commercial plumber services, the company remains family-owned and operates as a merit shop. Known for a commitment to craftsmanship, technological innovation, and customer service, James CRAFT & Son has earned a reputation as one of Central Pennsylvania’s most reliable and forward-thinking contractors.Media Contact:Joshua GatesMarketing Partner717-210-5423

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.