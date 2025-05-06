Lionbridge Recognized with 2024 Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation™

2024 Gold-Level Healthy Workforce Designation

— Ann Lazarus-Barnes, Chief People Officer at Lionbridge

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cigna Healthcare has selected Lionbridge as a recipient of their 2024 gold level Healthy Workforce Designation for demonstrating a strong commitment to improving the health and vitality of its employees through a workplace well-being program."At Lionbridge, the health and well-being of our employees are our highest priorities, and we are honored to receive the Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation," said Ann Lazarus-Barnes, Chief People Officer at Lionbridge. "Achieving the Silver level in 2023 was a significant milestone, and we are proud to advance to Gold status in 2024. Lionbridge remains dedicated to creating a thriving and healthy work environment through our ongoing wellness initiatives and unwavering commitment to employee vitality.”Vitality is defined as the capacity to pursue life with health, strength and energy. It is both a driver and an outcome of health and work/life engagement, and Cigna Healthcare believes it is not only essential to individuals, but also a catalyst for business and community growth. Research conducted as part of the Evernorth Vitality Index confirms that those with higher vitality experience better mental and physical health along with higher levels of job satisfaction and performance. An opportunity remains for employers as less than one in five U.S. adults report having high levels of vitality. A workplace well-being program that takes a comprehensive approach to employee health can be critical in boosting vitality and building a workforce that experiences better overall health and job productivity.“Higher vitality is linked to a more motivated, connected, and productive workforce,” said Kari Knight Stevens, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, The Cigna Group. “Employers that foster vitality will fuel a healthier workplace and drive business and economic growth. That’s why we’re proud to recognize employers for their efforts to prioritize multiple dimensions of wellness, build a culture of health, and boost employee engagement.”The Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation evaluates organizations based on the core components of their well-being program, including leadership and culture, program foundations and execution, policies and accommodations, and additional areas. Organizations recognized with this designation set the standard of excellence for organizational health and vitality.Cigna Healthcare is proud to honor Lionbridge with the gold level designation for having made strong progress towards a healthy work culture by establishing and growing their employee well-being and engagement program.Interested in joining Lionbridge? Visit the Careers page to search for the latest employment opportunities.About LionbridgeLionbridge partners with brands to break barriers and build bridges all over the world. For over 25 years, we have helped companies connect with their global customers and employees by delivering translation and localization solutions in 350+ languages. Through our world-class platform, we orchestrate a network of passionate experts across the globe who partner with brands to create culturally rich experiences. Relentless in our love of linguistics, we use the best of human and machine intelligence to forge understanding that resonates with our customers’ clients. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, Lionbridge maintains solution centers in 24 countries. Learn more at www.lionbridge.com

