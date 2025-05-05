Business Planning Grants Open for Minnesota Dairy Farmers

Minnesota dairy farmers are encouraged to apply for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) Dairy Business Planning Grant, a funding opportunity designed to support diary operations in planning for the future.

Eligible projects include hiring a qualified, independent third party to help create a business plan for your dairy operation. This can include plans to:

Evaluate the feasibility of expanding your operation

Plan for environmental upgrades

Develop a farm transition or succession strategy

Update feedlot permits

Address other business planning needs

"Dairy farming comes with real challenges, and thoughtful planning is essential. We’re proud to offer Dairy Business Planning Grants to support Minnesota farmers as they look ahead to strengthen their operations. Their hard work brings fresh, high-quality dairy products to tables here in Minnesota and beyond," said MDA Commissioner Thom Petersen.

The grant pays 50 percent of the cost to develop a business plan, up to $5,000. Producers are responsible for the remaining 50 percent. Applications will be funded on a first come, first served basis until June 1, 2025. The MDA has approximately $28,000 to be used this fiscal year.

To see the full eligibility requirements and to apply, visit the Dairy Business Planning Grants web page. Questions at this program can be directed to Kami Schoenfeld at [email protected] or call 651-201-6643.

