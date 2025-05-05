After $338M in Sales, San Antonio’s Twin Titans Shane & Clint Neal Bring Neal & Neal Team to eXp Realty

Texas’ Top Keller Williams team joins forces with eXp Realty — America’s #1 brokerage by transactions





/EIN News/ -- BELLINGHAM, Wash., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In one of the boldest brokerage moves of the year, the Neal & Neal Team – San Antonio’s #1 real estate group and the top Keller Williams team in Texas – has officially joined eXp Realty. The team, led by identical twin brothers Shane and Clint Neal, closed out 2024 with an extraordinary $338 million in sales volume and 914 homes sold, ranking them #2 in closed units and #3 in GCI across all of Keller Williams nationally.

Known for their seamless synergy, relentless drive, and scalable systems, the Neal & Neal Team has grown to nearly 100 team members, including 80 agents, a full support and leadership staff, and an in-house marketing and media division. Their move to eXp Realty marks a new chapter in their high-growth journey, offering increased flexibility, collaboration, and opportunity.

“Shane and Clint have built one of the most systemized, high-performing real estate teams in the country,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “Their commitment to culture, scalability, and agent success aligns perfectly with what we’re building at eXp. We’re thrilled to welcome the entire Neal & Neal Team to eXp.”

After 15 years with Keller Williams, the brothers say the move to eXp was fueled by a vision of more opportunity for their agents and scaling further and faster.

“We’ve reached a point where we need a platform that can scale with us,” said Clint Neal. “eXp gives us the flexibility, innovation, and global reach to take things to the next level, for our agents and for ourselves.”

From rural ranch land to luxury listings, Neal & Neal operates across all niches of residential real estate. The twins credit their growth to a culture of mentorship, forward-thinking systems, and a deep-rooted commitment to client service – all of which they believe will be elevated under eXp’s model.

“We already had the systems and mentorship in place,” added Shane Neal. “But eXp takes everything we’re doing and supercharges it. It’s a win for our agents and a win for the people they serve.”

Despite their explosive growth, the Neal brothers remain grounded in their San Antonio roots and focused on delivering world-class service with integrity, humility, and a strong work ethic. Their move to eXp Realty unlocks new pathways for expansion, collaboration, and long-term wealth building – not just for them, but for every member of their team.

