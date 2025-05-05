Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Canada, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at April 30, 2025 was $61.88 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of -10.4% and 3.5%, respectively. These compare with the 1.4% and 17.8% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at April 30, 2025, the leverage represented 15.5% of CGI’s net assets, up from 13.8% at the end of 2024 and at April 30, 2024.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at April 30, 2025 was $35.25, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of -12.3% and -2.4%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of April 30, 2025 were as follows:

Information Technology 21.9% Industrials 21.2% Financials 14.5% Materials 13.6% Energy 11.4% Consumer Discretionary 9.8% Real Estate 4.2% Cash & Cash Equivalents 2.8% Communication Services 0.6%





The top ten investments which comprised 36.6% of the investment portfolio at market as of April 30, 2025 were as follows:

Franco-Nevada Corporation 4.6% The Descartes Systems Group Inc. 3.9% Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited 3.9% WSP Global Inc. 3.9% NVIDIA Corporation 3.8% Mastercard Incorporated 3.7% Dollarama Inc. 3.5% Apple Inc. 3.4% Constellation Software Inc. 3.0% West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. 2.9%





