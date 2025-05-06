Proactive Worldwide Named “Best Research & Consulting Firm of the Year – Global” by Global 100

SCHAUMBURG, IL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proactive Worldwide is proud to announce it has been named the “Best Research & Consulting Firm of the Year – Global” in EMG Publishing’s esteemed Global 100 compilation for 2025—a prestigious annual ranking that recognizes firms demonstrating outstanding performance, innovation, and leadership on a global scale.The Global 100 award recognizes excellence in service delivery, innovation, and business impact. Proactive Worldwide stood out for its industry-leading intelligence solutions, including its proprietary PWWDiscovery™ Methodology and Return on Competitive Intelligenceframework—both designed to help organizations turn insights into measurable strategic advantage.With project work spanning over 60 countries and a client base that includes numerous Fortune 1000 companies, Proactive Worldwide has built a reputation for delivering deep, actionable intelligence that shapes critical business decisions. This recognition reflects not only the firm’s global reach, but also its commitment to purpose-driven excellence, client success, and ethical leadership.“This award is a powerful validation of the work we do every day to help our clients stay ahead of the curve,” said David Kalinowski, President and Co-founder of Proactive Worldwide. “It’s a reflection of our team’s integrity, innovation, and relentless drive to uncover what others miss. We’re honored to be included among the Global 100.”In addition to its research and consulting work, PWW continues to lead in ethical practices through its CI Bill of Rights™, and empowers employees to give back through its Proactive Day of Service initiative.About Proactive WorldwideProactive Worldwide (PWW) is a trusted competitive intelligence company with over three decades of expertise and research conducted in 62 countries. PWW empowers business leaders to make confident, strategic decisions by delivering clarity where others see noise. Through our proprietary Return on Competitive Intelligence(ROCI) framework, we provide customized, measurable insights that drive real business impact. Our PWWDiscovery™ methodology combines an end-to-end discovery process, AI and secondary search tools, and expert human intelligence to uncover unique, actionable intelligence. By helping clients think strategically, act decisively, and achieve measurable results, PWW delivers intelligence that creates a true competitive edge to help clients stay Out in Front

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.