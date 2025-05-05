Quaker Meetinghouse in Minneapolis Will Save $50,000 on Energy Bills with Solar Panels

Minneapolis Friends Meeting recently went solar, highlighting the role that Houses of Worship play in promoting local, equitable clean energy adoption.

MINNEAPOLIS , MN, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This weekend, Minneapolis Friends Meeting , in partnership with RE-volv , held a solar energy celebration for their recently installed 12 kW solar array. With 30 solar panels, Minneapolis Friends Meeting will generate the majority of their energy needs, saving over $50,000 on their energy bills over time and enabling them to reinvest savings into continued support for social justice initiatives in the community. They will also avoid emitting 415,700 lbs of CO2 over the system's lifetime, which is the equivalent to emissions from 480,175 miles driven by an average gasoline-powered passenger vehicle.The celebration included a ribbon-cutting ceremony and brief remarks from meetinghouse members and community leaders, Linea Palmisano of the Minneapolis City Council, State Representative Jamie Long and Stacy Boots Camp from the Center for Energy and Environment. Cedar Creek Energy, who installed the solar array, and RE-volv, who provided the solar financing, participated in the event alongside local community organizations, which hosted educational booths to inform the public about their options for going solar and saving money by leveraging renewable energy tax incentives.“I am proud to support Minneapolis Friends Meeting’s transition to solar energy,” said Linea Palmisano of the Minneapolis City Council. “Dating back to my time on the local neighborhood council, I have actively supported any effort to reduce our carbon footprint and slow the damage we do every day to our climate. Installing a solar array advances our city’s commitment to a healthier environment for all residents. At a time when federal funding for climate-related priorities is in jeopardy, it makes projects like this even more important and gives individuals and organizations alike the chance to live their values.”“Today's solar celebration underscores our ongoing commitment to sustainable practices and hopefully encourages other community organizations to do the same,” said Quaker Meeting member, Rick VandenDolder. “Through installing solar panels, the money we save on lowered energy bills will go directly into our community and environment serving initiatives, such as hosting the recent East Philips Neighborhood Institute Urban Farm event."Minneapolis Friends Meeting had long sought to reduce its environmental footprint with solar panels, but like many nonprofits, faced financing challenges. By partnering with RE-volv and leveraging the Inflation Reduction Act’s Direct Pay provision, the Friends Meetinghouse accessed valuable financing and solar tax credits—making solar possible and freeing up funds to reinvest in community programs.“RE-volv is proud to support the Minneapolis Friends Meeting place’s transition to solar energy to further their social and climate justice goals,” shared Andreas Karelas, Executive Director of RE-volv. “Friends Meeting’s partnership with RE-volv demonstrates that funding for clean energy projects is accessible and attainable. Promoting community engagement events, like today’s ribbon-cutting celebration, helps pave the way for other Houses of Worship nationwide to achieve the long-lasting economic and environmental benefits of solar for their communities.”Through this celebration, the congregation aims to inspire other interfaith houses of worship and nonprofit organizations to pursue affordable, reliable solar energy by providing resources and serving as a successful example of what is possible.

