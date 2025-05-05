La Concha Key West Chef Wins Top Prize in the Fourth Annual Cuban Sandwich Throwdown

We’re proud to bring something entirely new to the Cuban sandwich scene while celebrating the flavors of our island home.” — La Concha Key West Executive Chef, Juan Cuadra

KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- La Concha Key West , Autograph Collection, the ultimate escape from the ordinary with a warm and vibrant tropical Key West experience, is thrilled to announce its Executive Chef, Juan Cuadra, has claimed the No. 1 title for “Most Unique and Creative Cuban Sandwich” at this year’s Cuban Sandwich Throwdown, an island-wide culinary showdown celebrating one of Florida’s most beloved sandwiches with a Key West twist.The winning creation is a bold and flavorful Crab & Conch Cake Cuban Sandwich, lovingly crafted to reflect both the heritage and the coastal bounty of the island. La Concha’s Award-Winning Cuban Sandwich includes:• House-made Crab and Conch Cake• Creamy Boursin & Swiss Herb Cheese• Homemade Pickles for crunch and tang• Sweet-and-savory Onion Bacon Spicy Honey Jam• All stacked on a fresh 10-inch Cuban bread, then expertly wrapped in aged Serrano ham“This sandwich is a tribute to Key West's spirit…creative, bold, and irresistibly local,” said Executive Chef, Juan Cuadra. “We’re proud to bring something entirely new to the Cuban sandwich scene while celebrating the flavors of our island home.”The sandwich wowed judges and attendees alike at the lively throwdown event, which brought together top culinary talent from across the Keys. The event was covered by Keys Weekly, highlighting La Concha’s standout innovation among a competitive field.Guests can now experience the Creative La Concha Award-Winning Cuban Sandwich for themselves, available exclusively at La Concha Key West for a limited time.Presenting a fun and lively atmosphere as the shining star of Duval Street, La Concha Key West, managed by Remington, is a historic landmark known for its deep and colorful roots within the island’s history. The hotel is situated in the heart of Old Town Key West and is within walking distance of major attractions, shopping, entertainment, and nightlife. Many notable guests have stayed at the hotel over the years, including literary legends and dignitaries like Ernest Hemingway, Tennessee Williams, and Harry Truman.For more information about La Concha Key West call (305) 296-2991 or visit marriott.com or find information on Facebook and Instagram.# # #About Autograph CollectionHotelsAutograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its over 320 independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across more than 50 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion, inspired by a clear vision, soul, and story that makes it individual and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection properties offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit www.autographhotels.com , and explore on social via Instagram, X, and Facebook to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

