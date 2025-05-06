Award winners for rescheduled 2024 WNC Parade of Homes showcase ingenuity and imagination

The Phoenix House by WSM Craft earned the coveted Best in Show award at the 2024 WNC Parade of Homes. The annual event was rescheduled due to Hurricane Helene. The Davwyn Modern Infill by Painted Buckeye Builders, LLC earned the coveted Best in Show award at the 2024 WNC Parade of Homes. The annual event was postponed because of Hurricane Helene.

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Builders Association of the Blue Ridge Mountains is pleased to announce the award winners for the rescheduled 2024 WNC Parade of Homes , which began last weekend and concludes this weekend, May 3-4.All homes featured in the 43rd annual event were eligible for recognition, including the highly sought-after Best in Show award. Each entry was thoughtfully reviewed by a panel of out-of-town judges who have experience in the building industry. Judges evaluated the homes based on criteria such as design, craftmanship, functionality, and overall impression.Honors were awarded by the Builders Association of the Blue Ridge Mountains (BABRM) on May 1 at the Rescheduled 2024 Awards Gala. Here are the award winners:Best in Show- #33 - The Phoenix House by WSM Craft: Located in Asheville, this heirloom estate is a breathtaking fusion of classic Anglo-European manor style and 21st-century efficiency, featuring expansive living spaces and custom finishes throughout.- #20 - Davwyn – Modern Infill by Painted Buckeye Builders, LLC: This modern home pushes the boundaries of design on a tight infill lot in West Asheville’s Malvern Hills, blending clean, contemporary aesthetics with innovative, space-saving solutions.Green Certification- #34 - Arcadian Abode by JAG & Associates Construction, Inc: This home couples Scandinavian-inspired design with sustainable building practices, offering seamless indoor-outdoor living and expansive views of the Reems Creek Valley.Green Innovation- #30 - Longstreet Court by Assembly Build, LLC: Featuring multiple terraces, a living roof, and floor-to-ceiling windows, this “right-sized” home is “as much about the exterior as it is the interior,” the builder shared.BABRM Motto- #16 - Riverside & #1 - The Perch by Alair Asheville / Red Tree Builders: Located in Asheville’s Olivette community, Riverside is a thoughtfully designed, future-ready home featuring riverfront views, zero-entry thresholds, and thermally modified wood siding—perfect for aging in place. Also in Asheville, The Perch offers breathtaking mountain views and a seamless indoor-outdoor living experience.Best Renewed Space- RS #2- Alpine Farmhouse by Buchanan Construction, LLC: Tucked in the high country of Little Switzerland, this expertly renovated 1913 farmhouse balances original 20th-century flourishes with modern conveniences.Housing Affordability- #9 - The Escape Pod by Compact Cottages: Designed with affordability and efficiency in mind, this 480-square-foot accessory dwelling unit is the perfect guest suite, vacation rental, or minimalist retreat.Viewer’s Choice Showcase Home- #4 - Southern Eclipse by Dwelling Place Homes, LLC: With vaulted living room ceilings, red cedar accents, and a custom concrete fireplace surround, this stunning three-story home marries modern luxury with industrial design.Gold Craftsmanship Awards- #6 - 374 Walnut Valley Parkway by Jade Mountain Builders and Company, Inc.: Set on a scenic property in Arden, this timber-frame home combines a mix of materials—glass, steel, and concrete—with exceptional craftsmanship.- #33 - The Phoenix House by WSM Craft: This Asheville residence draws inspiration from Anglo-European manor homes, seamlessly integrating the charm of yesterday with the modern conveniences of today.- #10 - Secluded Sanctuary by Morgan-Keefe Builders Inc: Constructed on a sloping lot in Sylva, this home features floor-to-ceiling windows, heavy cedar timbers, and tongue-and-groove walls and ceilings.- #29 - Zen Mountain Haven by Living Stone Design + Build: This Japanese-Appalachian-inspired retreat in Swannanoa fuses Asian influences with modern mountain elegance, featuring Shoji doors, coffered ceilings, and custom cabinetry.- #39 - Modern Organic Elegance by Living Stone Design + Build: Custom lighting, wood accents, tongue-and-groove ceilings, and other thoughtful finishings create a warm yet modern aesthetic in this Asheville home.- #32 - Casa Bonita by Living Stone Design + Build: Ideal for entertaining, this mountain contemporary home in the Sprout community between Asheville and Hendersonville combines biophilic design with breathtaking views. The home has been featured in House Beautiful magazine.- #22 - Benton Farms French Country Modern by DMH Builders Inc: This European-inspired home in Horse Shoe blends French country architecture with rustic elegance, featuring vaulted ceilings, a limestone fireplace, an indoor sauna, and other luxurious amenities.- #35 - ART HOUSE by Milestone Contracting: Perched high above downtown Asheville, Art House blurs the line between gallery and home with modern touches and an open floor plan.- #18 - Piney Branch Farmhouse by Andrew Roby, Inc.: Built with family in mind, this spacious and comfortable home welcomes guests with hand-crafted white oak floors, a wraparound porch, and built-in bunk beds for the grandkids.- #28 - Flat Top Mountain by RCJ Building: Natural materials like white oak, ash, and Douglas fir take center stage in this modern residence built at 3,600 feet in Fairview.- #34 - Arcadian Abode by JAG & Associates Construction, Inc.: Overlooking the Reems Creek Valley, the Arcadian Abode combines Scandinavian-inspired design with expansive windows, custom cabinetry, and a timber-framed outdoor living area.- #31 - Weaver Ridge Modern by Sineath Construction: Nestled on a one-acre lot in Weaverville, this property pairs exquisite craftsmanship with high-quality materials, including Shou Sugi Ban siding, wide-plank hickory hardwood floors, and leathered Belvedere granite countertops.- #20 - Davwyn – Modern Infill by Painted Buckeye Builders, LLC: Built on a compact infill lot in West Asheville, this home incorporates cantilevered spaces and custom built-ins to enhance functionality within a limited footprint.- #15 - Custom Barndominium by KC Construction Company: This two-story “barndominium” in Clyde features a cost-effective, energy-efficient design and durable materials, along with the design flexibility that comes with no load-bearing interior walls.- #2 - The Bird House by Nanostead: Tucked into the mountains of Madison County, this 800-square-foot residence makes the most of its small footprint with a minimalist kitchen, spacious bedroom and bathroom, and sleeping loft.Silver Craftsmanship Awards- #8 - Hidden Falls by Living Stone Design + Build: Located in the Henderson County community of Kenmure, this modern mountain home showcases unexpected elements, from a custom spiral staircase to a plaster rock wall.- #30 - Longstreet Court by Assembly Build, LLC: Built for a retired couple in Weaverville, this “right-sized” home offers seamless indoor-outdoor living with expansive terraces and a green roof.- #12 - Tiger Lily Terrace by Ward Enterprises & Ventures, LLC: Constructed in the Olivette Agrihood, this modern farmhouse integrates stunning mountain and river views with boulder walls, spacious family areas, and work-from-home accommodations.About The Builders Association of the Blue Ridge MountainsThe Builders Association of the Blue Ridge Mountains (BABRM) is a professional trade organization serving Buncombe, Henderson, Transylvania, and Madison counties, dedicated to protecting and promoting the local housing industry and those who work in the building industry. Collectively, we advocate for favorable regulations and legislation, provide education and services, and offer networking and marketing opportunities for our members. We also provide valuable resources to consumers interested in building or remodeling their homes. For more information, visit bablueridge.com

