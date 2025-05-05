Supreme Court Welcomes Richard D. Schuster as Chief Legal Officer

Richard D. Schuster, Esq.

Richard D. Schuster, Esq.

The Supreme Court of Ohio is proud to announce that Richard D. Schuster has joined the organization as Chief Legal Officer. With over four decades of distinguished legal experience, Schuster brings an expertise in complex litigation, leadership, and strategic legal operations that will greatly enhance the Court’s leadership team.

“It is an honor to join the Supreme Court of Ohio in the role of Chief Legal Officer. I look forward to contributing to the Court’s legacy of excellence while supporting its mission of justice and fairness,” said Schuster.

Schuster began his career with a judicial clerkship for The Honorable John D. Holschuh at the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio. He then spent more than 40 years at Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP, excelling as a partner and earning widespread recognition for his work in class actions, mass torts, and product liability cases.

Beyond his courtroom expertise, Schuster chaired both the Toxic and Mass Tort Litigation Group and the Product Liability Litigation Group at Vorys. A dedicated advocate for law reform, he worked with the Ohio General Assembly on significant tort reform legislation.

Schuster’s legal contributions and leadership have been recognized through repeated listings in The Best Lawyers in America and Ohio Super Lawyers.

A native of Ohio, Schuster graduated with honors from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law, where he served on the OSU Law Journal and was a recipient of the Robert K. Barton Scholarship. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Miami University.