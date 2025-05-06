Jam For Good Launches 'Buck-A-Seat' Campaign to Support Childhood Cancer Awareness Month Through Live Music

Jam For Good logo

One seat. One dollar. One big impact.

For the month of September, we have an opportunity to rally the entire live music industry to support kids with cancer right in your own backyard.” — Bill Mell

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jam For Good , a Colorado-based nonprofit organization raising money through live music to support children facing cancer, is calling on live music industry professionals to pledge $1 per ticket sold at one or more shows taking place in September, in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.The new initiative, Buck-A-Seat , invites venues, promoters, agents, managers, and artists to come together in a shared effort to turn ticket sales into meaningful, local impact.Participants can select one or multiple September shows they’re contributing to and pledge to donate just $1 per ticket sold. Jam For Good provides each participant with a direct donation link, making it simple to contribute and track the impact. 100% of funds raised go directly to the nearest children’s hospital’s cancer center, supporting children facing cancer, their families, and pediatric cancer research in that community.“With Jam For Good's announcement of the Buck-a-Seat program, I’m reminded of the shared ambition that we all have to be a part of something bigger than ourselves,” said Bill Mell, Founder and Executive Director of Jam For Good. “For the month of September, we have an opportunity to rally the entire live music industry to support kids with cancer right in your own backyard. The power of music can unite a community, and through this program we’ll be helping those local families that need it most.”Pledging opens May 6th, 2025, and with many September shows still being finalized, music industry professionals are encouraged to jump at the opportunity now while calendars are still open and dates are flexible.To learn more or pledge your participation, visit jamforgood.org or contact About Jam For GoodJam For Good is a nonprofit organization that partners with artists, venues, and promoters to turn live music into a force for good. Through benefit shows, charitable campaigns, and community partnerships, Jam For Good raises funds to support children and families affected by cancer, bringing people together through music with purpose.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.