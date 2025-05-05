CSE Crosscom USA Acquires Chicago Communications, Expanding Its National Footprint Across the Midwest

Leadership teams from Chicago Communications and CSE Crosscom come together to mark the official acquisition, symbolizing a strategic unification to expand mission-critical communications solutions across the Midwest.

CSE Crosscom acquires Chicago Communications, enhancing its public safety and commercial communications reach across northern Illinois and Indiana.

We’re thrilled to welcome Chicago Communications to CSE Crosscom USA, expanding our reach and advancing our mission to deliver scalable safety solutions across all markets nationwide.” — Michael O’Connor, CEO of CSE Crosscom USA Inc

HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ, IL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CSE Crosscom USA , Inc. ("CSE Crosscom"), a leader in mission- and operational-critical communications and security solutions, today announced the acquisition of Chicago Communications LLC (“Chicago Communications”), a trusted provider of two-way radio, dispatch, and wireless infrastructure services across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in CSE Crosscom’s North American expansion and reinforces its strong presence in the public safety and commercial communications sectors.Michael O’Connor, CEO of CSE Crosscom USA Inc., shared his enthusiasm for the acquisition:“We are pleased to add Chicago Communications to the CSE Crosscom USA family. Our national footprint is expanding rapidly. Chicago Communications has a long, rich history supporting both Government and Commercial customers in the Midwest, including northern Illinois and northwest Indiana through their previous acquisition of Miner Electronics. This new addition is more than just a growth milestone—it’s an accelerator of our mission to deliver reliable, scalable safety and security solutions wherever our customers need them, across every vertical market.”Founded in 1953, Chicago Communications brings more than 70 years of experience in delivering end-to-end wireless solutions to clients in public safety, healthcare, education, manufacturing, and beyond. The company is a Motorola Solutions Platinum Channel Partner and Platinum Service Partner, Motorola’s highest recognition for technical capability and service excellence.Cindy Glashagel, Principal of Chicago Communications, commented on the partnership:“Partnering with CSE Crosscom is a great opportunity for Chicago Communications. Aligning with Mike O’Connor and his leadership provides us with a strategic roadmap for long-term success. CSE Crosscom is a global organization well-positioned to take Chicago Communications, our employees, and most importantly our customers into the future. Their global presence, financial stability, broad partnerships with best-in-class manufacturers, and technical know-how will enable us to support our customers with even more comprehensive wireless communications, safety, and security solutions. We're excited to begin this new journey together.”This marks CSE Crosscom’s third North American acquisition, following the successful acquisitions of RFC Wireless (Silicon Valley, 2024) and Radio One (Orlando, 2023). As with previous acquisitions, Chicago Communications will continue to operate under its established brand—now as a CSE Crosscom company—with the same experienced team and continued dedication to exceptional service.Together, Chicago Communications and the CSE Crosscom group will combine resources and expertise to expand service offerings, strengthen customer support, and deliver best-in-class voice, video, and data solutions across the mission- and operational-critical communications landscape.About Chicago CommunicationsChicago Communications is a leading provider of customized wireless communication solutions and services for commercial and public safety clients. As a seasoned system integrator, the company delivers turnkey solutions for 9-1-1 call centers, dispatch consoles, two-way radio systems, video surveillance, access control, in-building wireless, and wireless networking. Chicago Communications specializes in system design, integration, installation, and 24/7 support throughout the Midwest and beyond.About CSE CrosscomCSE Crosscom provides end-to-end communications and security solutions for a variety of demanding markets. The company designs, deploys, maintains, and manages wireless voice, video, and data systems to enhance safety, improve operational performance, and ensure business continuity. CSE Crosscom partners with top-tier technology providers, including Motorola Solutions, Avigilon, Avtec, TRBOnet, and SmartPTT, to deliver integrated, interoperable solutions for clients across every sector.

