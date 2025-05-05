APS Global Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of L.L.U.C.E., the World’s First Large Language Universal Compliance Engine

One Year Anniversary - Large Language Universal Compliance Engine "L.L.U.C.E."

LAUREL, MD, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APS Global, a leader in AI/LLM-driven regulatory compliance solutions, proudly celebrates the one-year anniversary of its groundbreaking Large Language Universal Compliance Engine (L.L.U.C.E.) in production. Launched in April 2024, L.L.U.C.E. has transformed the compliance landscape, enabling organizations to navigate complex cybersecurity regulations with unprecedented speed, accuracy, and efficiency.

L.L.U.C.E., the backbone of APS Global’s innovative AI/LLM portfolio, powers a suite of compliance solutions designed to address the rigorous demands of government, defense, and commercial sectors. The flagship product, CompassAPT, supports organizations in achieving compliance with DoD CMMC (NIST SP 800-171) and other NIST standards. Additional products, including PolarisFCA (FDIC/FFIEC/CSF v2.0), PraesidiaHCA (HIPAA/HIPPC), and BenedexGCA (Federal & State Grant Reviews), further demonstrate L.L.U.C.E.’s versatility in streamlining compliance across diverse regulatory frameworks.

Reflecting on this milestone, Dr. Richard Hansen, CISSP, LCCA, Founder of APS Global, shared, “Using CompassAPT, the first product running on the L.L.U.C.E. backbone, we were able to assist a company in passing its C3PAO assessments in just three days. This is a true testament to the advancements made in technology through innovation. L.L.U.C.E. is empowering organizations to achieve compliance faster and with greater confidence, revolutionizing how government and industry approach regulatory challenges.”

L.L.U.C.E.’s AI/LLM-driven capabilities, including document gap analysis, Plan of Action & Milestones (POA&M) evaluation, and remediation suggestions, have delivered a tenfold improvement in time savings for clients. By leveraging Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) and proprietary Quality Assurance methodologies, L.L.U.C.E. ensures accurate, authoritative outputs while adhering to stringent security standards, including DoD Impact Levels 4, 5, and 6 (with government provisioning). Fully compliant with FedRAMP and DoDI 5200.48 for Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), L.L.U.C.E. operates offline in a secure enclave, ensuring data protection and privacy.

With a Technology Readiness Level (TRL) of 8, L.L.U.C.E. is a proven, commercially available solution trusted by Defense Industrial Base companies, commercial entities, and federal, state, and local organizations. As a Candidate C3PAO registered with CyberAB, APS Global employs certified Lead CMMC Certified Assessors (LCCA) and continues to innovate from its research and development facilities at Capitol Technology University.

“We are thrilled to mark this anniversary and celebrate L.L.U.C.E.’s impact on simplifying compliance,” said a very pleased Dr. Hansen of APS Global. “Our growing portfolio of products reflects our commitment to addressing the evolving needs of our clients while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and security.”

About APS Global

APS Global is a pioneering provider of AI-powered compliance solutions, headquartered in Laurel, Maryland. With a mission to deliver objective, fact-based evaluations, APS Global’s L.L.U.C.E. platform supports organizations in achieving compliance with cybersecurity regulations such as CMMC, NIST, HIPAA, and FFIEC. As a Candidate C3PAO, APS Global is dedicated to advancing regulatory compliance through innovation and excellence.

