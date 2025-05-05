Robert Olsen Receives Individual Achievement Award from the Healthcare Financial Management Association

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) today presented Robert Olsen with the 2025 Frederick C. Morgan Individual Achievement Award, honoring career-long contributions to HFMA and to the healthcare finance profession.

Olsen has spent more than 30 years with the Montana Hospital Association (MHA) that included many significant accomplishments on federal and state regulatory, policy and advocacy matters. In his role as senior vice president, he also provided operational leadership and compliance oversight for MHA. After retiring in 2019, he rejoined MHA as president and CEO, a position he still holds today. Prior to MHA, Olsen served for seven years at the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services working in the state’s Medicaid program.

Olsen’s knowledge of hospital finance and health policy has been instrumental in the development of policy and payment models that have been key to the viability and strength of Montana’s healthcare system. In his nomination, North Valley Hospital CFO David Richhart wrote, “Bob was a key player in the creation of the Montana Hospital Utilization Fee project, which provided important funding to Montana hospitals and reversed the trend of lower Medicaid payments to providers. That funding has kept many hospitals’ doors open and provided jobs in the community and accessible healthcare locally.”



“Bob Olsen’s contributions to both HFMA and the healthcare field are inspirational,” said HFMA President and CEO C. Ann Jordan, J.D. “His legacy will be one of dedication, integrity and unwavering commitment to improving healthcare.”

Olsen is a recipient of the Follmer Bronze, Reeves Silver and Muncie Gold merit awards in recognition of his many contributions to HFMA. He is also a recipient of the Founder’s Medal of Honor. Olsen has served on the HFMA Montana Chapter’s Projects Committee, Education/Program Committee and Nominating Committee. He has held multiple leadership positions in HFMA’s Montana Chapter, including Chair of the Link Committee and the Board of Directors, culminating in Chapter President in 2002-03. He has also served on the National Advisory Council.

“I am honored to accept the 2025 Fredrick C Morgan Achievement Award,” Olsen said during the award ceremony at HFMA’s Leadership Summit in Nashville, Tenn. “While healthcare finance has evolved over the years, HFMA has remained a cornerstone not only of success for healthcare finance professionals but for progress in the field.”

Olsen holds a master’s degree in health administration from Montana State University Billings. He is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

