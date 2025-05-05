R.L. CROSSLAND PLUNGES DEEP INTO THE DARK WATERS OF EARLY 20TH CENTURY IN HIS NEWEST MYSTERY NOVEL

"Jade Rooster: An Asiatic Fleet Thriller"

The US Review of Books praises “Jade Rooster: An Asiatic Fleet Thriller” for its ingenious take on slow-burn detective narration, keeping readers on the edge

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- An exhilarating, fast-paced venture unfolds across the Pacific in the early 1900s, as author R.L. Crossland presents “ Jade Rooster: An Asiatic Fleet Thriller .” Amidst the turmoil of insurgencies in Korea and the Philippines, this gripping narrative plays out as two Americans—a naval petty officer and a shipping agent—find themselves caught up in the chilling investigation of four gruesome beheadings and a vanished sailing ship.In the vibrant landscapes of Yokohama, Inchon, Manila, and Shanghai, the characters embark on a thrilling journey through a maze of deception, conflict, and secret motives. Their exploration takes them onto the USS Pluto, a vessel ensnared in a web of conflict, mystery, and the delicate sparks of optimism. The novel’s vibrant historical backdrop and intricate characters provide a deep dive into the chaos of the time.Crossland’s work captivates with its remarkable fusion of genuine historical detail and an exhilarating storyline. With its meticulous attention to detail and rich narrative, the novel evokes the energy of Patrick O'Brian while also capturing the witty, electric exchanges found in Raymond Chandler's writing, resulting in a distinctive tone within the realm of nautical fiction.Philip Zozzaro of the US Review of Books praises the author's extensive grasp of naval terminology and maritime traditions, as well as a genuine appreciation for Asian history and culture, which shines through in the narrative. With a deliberate and suspenseful detective pace, readers are invited to unravel the enigma surrounding the boat's vanishing, maintaining a sense of anticipation until the ultimate reveal. Even after the enigma is unraveled, the narrative leaves the audience with a sense of fulfillment. This innovative storytelling sets apart the book, rendering it a must-read for enthusiasts of non-fiction maritime literature.“Jade Rooster: An Asiatic Fleet Thriller” by R.L. Crossland moves beyond the realm of a mere mystery; it delves into the intricate web of tension, betrayal, and hope that defined the early 20th century. With its enduring characters, well constructed plot, and depth of history, it is sure to enthrall readers and leave them anticipating the series' next release. Step into this riveting realm, brimming with action and suspense by checking out a copy on Amazon , available in Kindle and paperback formats!About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

