Cape May Studios and Leomark Studios Announce Global Content Partnership for Panic TV

Panic TV Leomark Studios

Cape May Studios partners with Leomark Studios to distribute their Horror, Thriller, Sci-fi, Action, Fantasy titles on its AVOD and FAST channels globally.

Panic TV is scaling up aggressively, and we're excited to introduce some of the most inventive and diverse stories from Leomark Studios to audiences across the world.” — Sachin Gokhale, Founder and CEO of Cape May Studios

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cape May Studios , the digital media company behind the fear-driven streaming brand Panic TV, today announced a new content partnership with Los Angeles based Leomark Studios , a leading independent studio known for its diverse catalog of horror, thriller, sci-fi, action, fantasy, noir, crime, mystery, and drama films.Through this collaboration, Panic TV will distribute a broad array of Leomark’s titles across its AVOD and FAST channels globally. These additions perfectly align with Panic TV’s "Fear Comes Home" consumer promise, reinforcing the platform’s commitment to delivering powerful, adrenaline-fueled entertainment to audiences worldwide.This multi-year partnership was structured and facilitated by Global Content , an industry leader in media consulting, education, content development, and licensing, specializing in forming strategic entertainment partnerships.Among the standout cult favorites licensed under this partnership are the chilling Coffin (Kevin Sorbo, Bruce Davison) and Coffin 2, the mind-bending Malice Trilogy, the beloved anthology Hillbilly Horror Show Volumes 1–4, the atmospheric thriller The Shattering, the classic monster homage Tales of Frankenstein, the unnerving horror drama Altar, the enigmatic martial arts noir Eyes of the Roshi (Eric Roberts), and the psychological techno-thriller Cam Girl. These titles have earned tremendous fan appreciation, inspiring blogs, reviews, and social media discussions that continue to celebrate their cult status."Panic TV is a bold new player in the genre streaming landscape, and we are scaling aggressively to meet the global demand for high-impact storytelling," said Sachin Gokhale, Founder and CEO of Cape May Studios. "Leomark Studios curates one of the most inventive and diverse genre catalogs in the industry. Their titles fit seamlessly into our 'Fear Comes Home' promise, and we’re excited to introduce these stories to new audiences in both English and localized versions for international markets."Cape May Studios will distribute the Leomark titles worldwide, offering both original English-language versions and localized adaptations for key territories. This collaboration further strengthens Panic TV’s expanding footprint and its mission to serve genre fans everywhere with bold, thrilling narratives."We are thrilled to join forces with Cape May Studios and Panic TV, a brand that truly understands the power and appeal of genre storytelling," said Erik Lundmark, Co-Founder and CEO of Leomark Studios. "Their global strategy and commitment to curating high-quality entertainment create the perfect home for our filmmakers' work. We look forward to working with them in delivering unforgettable experiences to audiences around the world.""At Global Content, we build strategic partnerships that deliver results and empower niche platforms like Panic TV to serve fear-driven experiences to their target audiences," said Joshua K. Carpenter, Founder of Global Content. "This collaboration between Cape May Studios and Leomark Studios is a strong example of how dynamic alliances can fuel growth and amplify bold genre storytelling."The first wave of titles from Leomark’s library will debut on Panic TV’s AVOD and FAST channels Panic TV, Panic TV Español, and Panic TV Hindi in the coming months, enhancing its offering across multiple genres for both English-speaking and international audiences.About Cape May StudiosCape May Studios is a New Jersey-based digital media company building streaming products for niche fandom audiences globally. Its flagship brand, Panic TV, curates horror, thriller, sci-fi, action, fantasy, crime, mystery, and drama content, underpinned by its bold promise: "Fear Comes Home." Learn more at: https://capemaystudios.com About Leomark StudiosLeomark Studios is an independent production, distribution, and sales company based in Los Angeles, championing independent voices and bold genre storytelling worldwide. Learn more at: https://www.leomarkstudios.com About Global ContentGlobal Content is a consulting, development, and licensing company based in Dallas, Texas, founded by Joshua K. Carpenter, a seasoned content licensing executive with more than a decade of acquisitions and sales experience, having licensed over 650 titles. For more information, visit : https://www.globalcontent.co

