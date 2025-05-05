MADDYE TREW CLIMBS ROMANCE CHARTS WITH PLAYFUL, NEW RELEASE 'SINGLE OF THE YEAR'

"Single Of The Year" Cover Art

A departure from the neotraditional “I can buy my own flowers” (Miley Cyrus) stance, Trew bemoans her singledom with her reluctant climb up the romance charts.

NASHVILLLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Country music newcomer Maddye Trew aspires to win many awards in her future but begrudgingly collects one for her relationship status in her latest release, “ Single Of The Year ”--due out to radio and DSPs on May 23. LISTEN HERE: https://tlgent.ffm.to/singleoftheyearmt "I was drawn to this song because it's the perfect song for me right now," explains Trew. "When we hit our twenties, many of our friends are getting married (I've been a bridesmaid five times). But, those of us working on our careers, or those who haven't met the right person yet, often feel left behind. This song is a PARTY ANTHEM for all the bridesmaids and groomsmen who haven't got a PLUS ONE."﻿The track, produced by GRAMMY award-winning Steve Marcantonio (Taylor Swift, John Lennon, Keith Urban, etc.), features the support of notable musicians: Ford Thurston (Randy Houser, Chris Cagle) on guitar and resonator guitar; 2002 ACM Musician of the Year nominee Jeff McMahon (Tim McGraw, Chris Cagle) on keys; drummer Kip Allen (Keith Urban, Phil Vassar, Devin Dawson); and Ben Murray (Chris Cagle) on drums.“Single Of The Year," written by Lauren Spring, John Frank and Brad McKinney, received 4th Place in this year's NSAI Song Contest Presented by CMT and is a pre-release from Maddye’s upcoming debut EP, Here Goes Nothin’, due out later this year.WHAT THEY ARE SAYING:“I absolutely loved working with Maddye Trew. She performed like a seasoned pro. Great singer with a lovely voice and takes direction very well.”--Steve Marcantonio, Grammy Award-Winning Producer(Taylor Swift, John Lennon, Kiss, Heart, Ronnie Dunn, Keith Urban, Reba McEntire)“AWESOME SONG!--fun and catchy! Maddye’s never sounded better!!!”--Melissa Frost, KRRV, Operations Mgr./Co-host of The Melissa & David Show“Maddye Trew has a voice that will stop you in your tracks. Genuine, kind, and incredibly talented, Maddye is the REAL DEAL in every sense of the word.”--Shannon Steele, Kickin’ Kountry 101 on iHeart RadioABOUT MADDYE TREW:﻿Armed with a degree in Commercial Music from Belmont University and a “country-as-cornbread” charm, it’s not enough for Trew to aspire to climb the ladder of success--she wants to share each rung with others on the way up. Trew splits her time between chasing her own career and advocating for others from her chosen musical family as the co-host of Kickin’ Kountry 101’s weekly Breakin’ Indies Country Countdown syndicated on iHeart digital and the McMahon on Keys podcast.﻿Trew’s own talent led to her first appearance on a national broadcast stage as a “golden ticket” winner on American Idol at the age of 17. In her short time in Nashville, she has been a featured guest on the nationally syndicated Jimmy Bowen & Friends, was featured on CMT, made her songwriter debut at The Bluebird Cafe, opened for Big & Rich, and performed with Lee Greenwood.

