Premier Global Quantum Events Scheduled During International Year of Quantum Science and Technology

CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 International Year of Quantum Science & Technology (IYQ) is inspiring everyone from academic researchers to start-up and scaleup companies pursuing quantum advantage to the just plain quantum curious. IYQ events are taking place throughout the world, and will continue all year, creating an avalanche of quantum awareness and activity.With Paris and Geneva grand opening ceremonies already tucked away, events on the horizon span Europe, North America, South America, Oceania, Asia and Africa.Companies, universities and scientific institutes, alike, are holding grassroot IYQ-designated events. The IYQ2025 website already lists more than 100 events, and the list continues to grow.Separately, a handful of premier events have received official recognition as IYQ Global Events, selected by the IYQ Steering Committee to represent the variety of worldwide locations, and different types of organizations participating in IYQ.Currently, 14 more events have been designated as IYQ Global events. One is virtual, all others are location specific. Most have links for more information, with several later in the year to be updated. More details about each event could be found on the IYQ website . Following is a summary in chronological order:- Brilliant (Quantum) Poetry – a virtual worldwide competition inviting poets to submit quantum-inspired poetry, using themes such as superposition, entanglement and uncertainty. English, French or Spanish language accepted – no AI assistance! Prizes will be awarded. Submission deadline is June 21, 2025.- Joint ICTP-Lincei Conference on Quantum Science and Technology – May 28-30, 2025, conference in Triest, Italy, will focus on historical aspects, the impact on society and selected advances of quantum science and technology.- ITU & Quantum Coalition Future Leaders in Quantum (FLIQ) Hackathon – March 14 – July 8, 2025, this virtual hackathon has four tracks: science, education, art and innovation. The event features hands-on learning, global collaboration and real-world problem solving. Prizes include trips to Geneva for the AI For Good Global Summit July 8-11.- Storytelling from the Lab – year-long, frequency to be determined. This will include an innovative virtual tours and storytelling initiatives designed to make quantum science accessible and engaging for young learners who may not live near labs, quantum companies or research hubs.- Quantum Now/Ici Quantique – June 18-19, 2025, a premier executive forum at the Grand Quay of the Port of Montreal in Quebec, Canada. The Quantum Industry Canada forum will explore the current state of the quantum industry, providing senior decision-makers with insights, relationships and strategic clarity.- Communicating Quantum Science and Technology to the Public – June 28, 2025 at Yonsei University in Seoul, Republic of Korea. National and international outreach and science communication experts and practitioners of quantum science will gather to discuss difficulties, issues and opportunities related to the public communication of quantum technologies.- Quantum Crossroads – at the Intersection of Arts, Culture, and Quantum Science and Technology – July 7-8, 2025, in Tuhura, Dunedin, New Zealand, this event will bring together experts and stakeholders to discuss the intersection of quantum science and technology with arts, culture and creative technologies. Hosted by Te Whai Ao – Dodd-Walls Centre and Tuhura, Otago Museum.- Quantum Innovation 2025 - International Symposium on Quantum Science, Technology and Innovation 2025 – July 29 – August 2, 2025, in Osaka, Japan, an international symposium hosted by the Japanese government, research institutes and industry alliances to bring together multidisciplinary researchers, covering latest achievements, trends and demands.- ARC-EDS: Driving Entrepreneurship and Innovation to Combat Youth Unemployment – August 5-7, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Center in Accra, Ghana, advanced by the Africa Regional Conference and Exhibition on Education and Skills Development (ARC-EDS). The event seeks to advance development of quantum education on a global scale.- 5th International Conference on the History of Quantum Physics – August 11-14, 2025, at the Hotel Portobello Ondina in Salvador, Brazil, this event will revive the “HQ” series of conferences on the history of quantum physics initiated by the Max Planck Institute for the History of Science in Berlin. This event is intended to reinvigorate the community of quantum historians.- IYQ Global Event on International Cooperation: Addressing the Global Quantum Divide and Governance – August, 2025, United Nations headquarters, Nairobi, Kenya. This multidisciplinary and multidimensional event will bring together experts in areas such as diplomacy, international cooperation, peace, international security, governance, economics, private investments and national quantum initiatives.- The Ethical, Legal and Social Aspect of Broadening Global Ownership of Quantum Technologies – September 10-11, 2025, at the Tecnologico de Monterrey in Mexico City, Mexico, this event aims to broaden the global ownership of quantum technologies, with particular focus on underdeveloped and developing countries and regions.- IYQ Global Event on Quantum Science and Technology for Sustainable Development – October 27-30, 2025, at Khalifa University in Abu Dhabi in United Arab Emirates, this conference will produce engaging and accessible public content highlighting how quantum science and technology can contribute to sustainability goals.- Quantum Metrology: From Foundations to the Future – November 3 – 7, 2025, at the National Physical Laboratory (NPL), Teddington South-West London, UK, this event will bring together experts from around the world to discuss how measurement science can unlock its impact across industries such as navigation, computing and healthcare.About the International Year of Quantum Science & TechnologyOn June 7, 2024, the United Nations proclaimed 2025 as the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology (IYQ), following the endorsement from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) According to the proclamation, this year-long, worldwide initiative will "be observed through activities at all levels aimed at increasing public awareness of the importance of quantum science and applications."The mission of the International Year of Quantum Science & Technology (IYQ) is to use the occasion of 100 years of quantum mechanics in 2025 to help raise public awareness of the importance and impact of quantum science and applications on all aspects of life. It also aims to inspire the next generation of quantum scientists and improve the future quantum workforce by focusing on education and outreach. Anyone, anywhere, can participate in IYQ by helping others to learn more about quantum on this centennial occasion or simply taking the time to learn more about it themselves.

