GetHairMD Partners with Dr. James Newman of Premier Plastic Surgery to Offer Advanced Hair Restoration in Palo Alto

I've chosen to partner with GetHairMD because their multi-modality approach aligns perfectly with my philosophy of providing personalized care with maximum effectiveness.” — Dr. James Newman

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier Plastic Surgery, led by board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. James Newman, is partnering with GetHairMD™ to become the exclusive provider of personalized non-invasive hair restoration solutions in Palo Alto and Menlo Park, CA. With over 15 years of surgical experience and a reputation for excellence in the Bay Area, Dr. Newman will now offer GetHairMD's comprehensive suite of FDA-cleared treatments to address the full spectrum of hair loss concerns for both men and women in the area."Hair loss affects approximately 50% of men and 40% of women, with many Silicon Valley professionals experiencing accelerated thinning due to high-stress environments," said Dr. James Newman. "I've chosen to partner with GetHairMD because their multi-modality approach aligns perfectly with my philosophy of providing personalized care with maximum effectiveness."Dr. Newman, who is board certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and has over 20 years of skilled surgical experience, will integrate GetHairMD's solutions into Premier Plastic Surgery's comprehensive menu of aesthetic services."Dr. Newman's reputation for excellence in facial aesthetics and his commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements makes him an ideal partner," said Paul Herchman, CEO of GetHairMD. "We're excited to bring our proven hair restoration solutions to patients in Palo Alto and the surrounding communities under his expert care."The GetHairMD program at Premier Plastic Surgery will feature:• Clinical hair growth laser therapy that stimulates cellular repair and improves blood flow• Needle-Free Absorption Device that delivers growth factors directly to hair follicles• Personalized prescription topical treatments that address unique biological factors• Medical-grade products that create a healthy scalp environment• Dual Wave Energy Cap treatment for at-home use• Nutritional supplements specifically formulated for hair healthThese treatments require no downtime, allowing patients to maintain their busy professional schedules without interruption.As part of this partnership, Premier Plastic Surgery receives an exclusive territory as the GetHairMD provider in the Palo Alto area. The GetHairMD program is designed to be affordable to everyone with financing options available, making these advanced treatments accessible to a wider range of patients experiencing hair loss.About Dr. James Newman and Premier Plastic SurgeryDr. James Newman is the Founder and Director of Premier Plastic Surgery, with locations in Palo Alto, San Mateo, Los Gatos, and Half Moon Bay. A graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas Medical School, Dr. Newman completed his internship and residency in Otolaryngology and Head & Neck Surgery at Stanford University. He is board certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology.Premier Plastic Surgery is at the forefront of technological advancements in plastic surgery, treating a wide variety of conditions with natural, longer-lasting results. The practice is committed to helping patients make informed choices while ensuring they feel comfortable and relaxed throughout their entire experience.For more information about Dr. Newman and Premier Plastic Surgery, please visit www.PremierPlasticSurgery.com About GetHairMD™GetHairMD is a network of experienced physicians with expertise in all forms and causes of hair loss. GetHairMD offers a multi-modality approach, combining advanced technology with doctor-supervised care to achieve optimal hair restoration results, exceeding a 90% success rate.GetHairMD's goal is to provide patients with a series of hair loss solutions that create the healthiest environment for the scalp to stop further loss, improve hair health, and regrow hair in areas where loss has already occurred.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.