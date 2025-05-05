4KIDS Awarded $200,000 Quantum Foundation Grant

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 4KIDS has been awarded a $200,000 grant from Quantum Foundation to launch an innovative foster care model in Palm Beach County, designed to divert children and teens from institutional group care into Therapeutic Neighborhood Foster Homes. This pioneering initiative integrates trauma-informed therapeutic services directly into family foster home environments, offering youth a powerful alternative to institutional settings.The two-year pilot project, beginning April 14, 2025, will establish the first Therapeutic Neighborhood Foster Home in Palm Beach County, laying the foundation for a broader network of trauma-informed family placements.“At the heart of this model is a simple but powerful truth: children are not cases to manage — they are lives to nurture,” said Terri Galindo, Vice President of Clinical Services at 4KIDS. “With families trained in trauma-informed care and the support of professional teams, we are creating places where children can heal, belong, and simply be children again. We are deeply thankful to Quantum Foundation for standing with us in this mission.”The initiative will be launched in collaboration with ChildNet, Palm Beach County’s Community-Based Care lead agency, which oversees the system of care for vulnerable children under contract with the Florida Department of Children and Families. ChildNet’s support for this innovative model reflects a shared commitment to strengthening family-centered solutions. Quantum Foundation’s catalytic investment was instrumental in meeting ChildNet’s requirement for securing broad community support to implement this transformative model of care.About Quantum FoundationQuantum Foundation is a private grantmaking organization that funds initiatives to improve health outcomes for the people of Palm Beach County. Since its inception, the Foundation has invested more than $165 million in local initiatives. For more information, visit www.quantumfnd.org About 4KIDS4KIDS is a faith-based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing Hope, Homes, and Healing to children and families in crisis across South Florida. Since 1997, 4KIDS has served over 80,000 children and families through innovative programs in prevention, foster care, transitional independent living, trauma-informed therapy, and parent support resources. Learn more at www.4KIDS.us

