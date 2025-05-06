Author and Christian Weight Loss Coach Offers Faith-Based Approach as Ozempic and Mounjaro Trend in Weight Loss Culture
Kristy McCammon helps women break free from binge eating with faith—not injections—after losing 100 lbs by surrendering her food struggles to God
With a growing social media community of more than 700,000 followers, McCammon has become a trusted voice for Christian women navigating food addiction, emotional eating, and the deeper heart issues that diet culture often overlooks.
“When we use food to avoid pain or gain control, it only keeps us stuck,” McCammon says. “The turning point for me was letting go of the need to fix it myself—and learning to trust God instead.”
To guide women on that journey, McCammon leads the 60 Day Surrender Challenge—a step-by-step course focused on breaking the binge cycle through biblical boundaries, practical tools, and community support. The current session is open through May 19.
More information is available at https://lifeunbinged.com/60-day-surrender-course/.
About Kristy McCammon
Kristy McCammon is a Christian wife, mom, speaker, and coach who struggled with food addiction for years before discovering the power of food boundaries. She lost 100 pounds and created the Life Unbinged program to help others break free from food struggles for good. Through her social media platforms, she continues to inspire and equip others with practical, faith-based tools for lasting success.
Kristy McCammon
Life Unbinged
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.