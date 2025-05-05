FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 05, 2025

Missouri Veterans Commission Announces Memorial Day Ceremonies at Veterans Cemeteries

JEFFERSON CITY – Memorial Day ceremonies will be held at each of the five Missouri Veterans Cemeteries on May 26, 2025. Each of the ceremonies will include a keynote speaker, firing volley, and a reading of the names of all Veterans that were interred in the cemetery during the last year.

“Being present at these Memorial Day ceremonies is a small way we can show respect and honor our military members and thank their families for their dedication and sacrifice,” said MVC Executive Director Paul Kirchhoff. “I encourage everyone to attend one of these events and pay tribute to these heroes.”

Originally called Decoration Day, Memorial Day was established as a day for Americans to honor those who were killed during the Civil War. MVC continues the tradition of honoring fallen military members with remembrance events on Monday, May 26, 2025, at the following times and locations:

Missouri Veterans Cemetery – Bloomfield

Location: 17357 Stars and Stripes Way, Bloomfield, MO 63825

Time: 1:00 PM

Contact: Tammy Smith | 573-568-3871

Missouri Veterans Cemetery – Ft. Leonard Wood

Location: 25350 Highway H, Waynesville, MO 65583

Time: 1:00 PM

Contact: Stacy Wilson | 573-774-3496

Missouri Veterans Cemetery – Higginsville

Location: 20109 Business Hwy 13, Higginsville, MO 64037

Time: 9:00 AM

Contact: Kelly Larkin | 660-362-6111

Missouri Veterans Cemetery – Jacksonville

Location: 1479 County Road 1675, Jacksonville, MO 65260

Time: 9:00 AM

Contact: Alison Evans | 660-372-6024

Missouri Veterans Cemetery – Springfield

Location: 5201 S. Southwood Road, Springfield, MO 65804

Time: 1:30 PM

Contact: Tony Cupples | 417-823-3944

The Missouri Veterans Commission operates seven State Veterans Homes, five Veterans Cemeteries, the Veterans Suicide Prevention Program, and the Veterans Services Program. The Commission is committed to honoring and serving Missouri’s Veterans whose dedication and sacrifices have preserved our nation and its freedoms. For more information about the Missouri Veterans Commission programs, call 573-751-3779 or visit mvc.dps.mo.gov.

For more information, call 573-522-4228 or e-mail [email protected]