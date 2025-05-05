Do No Harm to Screen at Cannes Film Festival as Part of Iris Indie Global’s Bold 2025 Slate

'Do No Harm' A Chris Hartwell film starring Harry Shum Jr.

A searing psychological thriller spotlighting the mental health crisis in nursing, premiering on the world stage.

I’m thrilled to be partnering with Iris Indie Global to share this story with a worldwide audience—one that explores the cost of compassion and the weight of the choices we make under pressure.” — Chris Hartwell

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iris Indie Global announced today that the emotionally gripping thriller Do No Harm will screen at the Cannes Film Festival this May as part of its official 2025 slate presentation. The film is directed by Chris Hartwell and produced by Christian Sosa of Roosevelt Film Lab, Joshua Sikora, and Micah Sudduth and Executive Producers Harry Shum Jr., Jon Wroblewski, Joseph Kawaja, and Jason Melton with world wide sales rights represented by Iris Indie Global.Do No Harm stars Harry Shum Jr. (Glee, Grey's Anatomy), Jimmy Gonzales (The Odyssey, Busboys), Rosaline Elbay (The Diplomat, Kaleidoscope), and Ronny Chieng (M3GAN, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), bringing to life a heart-pounding tale of fatal mistakes, conscience, and forgiveness. The film follows an exceptional home-health nurse whose world unravels after a simple mistake turns fatal, trapping him in a web of systemic pressure, dangerous expectations, and corrosive lies.Harry Shum Jr. recently appeared in Crazy Rich Asians and Everything Everywhere All At Once, Shum is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency and Triniti Management. Rosaline Elbay is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency and Luber Roklin Entertainment, Ronny Chieng is repped by Independent Artist Group and Artists First, and Jimmy Gonzales is repped by Alexander White Agency and Framework Entertainment.𝗔 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗜𝗿𝗶𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗲 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹’𝘀 𝗖𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝘀 𝗟𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘂𝗽Presented in association with Iris Indie Global, Do No Harm is one of 20 titles the company is bringing to Cannes—most of them award-winning, all of them featuring notable casts and strong global appeal. The film joins a lineup that includes Love Me Dead, Tonic, The Collaborator, The Big Dog, and the newly reimagined Along the Way: Director’s Cut.“Iris Indie Global was created to amplify distinctive voices in independent cinema,” added Milena Rimassa, President of Distribution. “Do No Harm embodies the kind of daring and deeply human storytelling that drives our global strategy. Cannes is the perfect stage for it.”𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹-𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 𝗖𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲“We’re incredibly proud of Do No Harm and the deeply personal themes it explores about healing and accountability,” said producer Christian Sosa. “Bringing this film to Cannes is an important milestone—not just for our team, but for all the audiences around the world who will find resonance in this story.”“Do No Harm is deeply personal to me. With so many members of my family working in healthcare, I’ve witnessed both the nobility and the immense pressure that comes with caring for others. I’m thrilled to be partnering with Iris Indie Global to share this story with a worldwide audience—one that explores the cost of compassion and the weight of the choices we make under pressure,” said writer and director Chris Hartwell.The film’s themes strike a particularly urgent chord given the growing mental health crisis in the nursing profession. Recent reports by McKinsey & Company found that more than half of nurses report symptoms of burnout, with 64% feeling "a great deal of stress" and two-thirds lacking access to adequate mental health support. According to the American Nurses Association, nearly two-thirds of nurses experience emotional exhaustion, while up to 20% may struggle with substance abuse—often a result of chronic stress and systemic demands. Alarming statistics from nurse.org also show that as many as 50% of new nurses may leave the profession within two years. Do No Harm echoes these troubling realities, offering a timely and emotionally raw lens into the hidden pressures many caregivers face daily.𝗦𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗮𝘁 𝗖𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝘀The screening will take place on Friday, May 16, 2025 @15:45 at Lerins 4.Iris Indie Global co-founder and COO Joshua Russell will be stationed at The Members Club at Plage du Festival, meeting with prospective financing and production partners, as well as producers of new films available for global distribution.For meetings at Cannes, visit Iris Indie Global at 18 Quai Saint-Pierre.𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁:Thais Eliasen, t.pr Agency [email protected] | +1 774 319 0317Milena RimassaPresident of Distribution, Iris Indie Global [email protected] | +1 310 997 7187

