While Washington Chases Headlines, a $150 Trillion Opportunity Sits Unused—Jim Rickards Says It’s Time to Refocus

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From congressional debates to economic forecasts, America’s leaders remain locked in short-term cycles. But according to former CIA advisor Jim Rickards, the most important lever of national power isn’t found in new legislation or tax policy — it’s found under federal land.

“While we’re chasing headlines, the real story — the real opportunity — is underground,” Rickards says.

THE UNTAPPED FOUNDATION OF AMERICAN POWER

Rickards points to federally controlled land containing vast deposits of copper, lithium, silver, and rare earths — resources that fuel modern power grids, clean energy systems, semiconductor production, and advanced defense capabilities.

“We’re not talking about speculation,” he says. “We’re talking about confirmed reserves. And some estimates place their potential value at $150 trillion or more.”

THE LEGAL MOMENT THAT COULD CHANGE EVERYTHING

The 2024 Supreme Court decision to overturn the Chevron Doctrine may shift how courts interpret longstanding regulatory barriers. Rickards believes that shift could finally allow the U.S. to reconsider how it uses its own untapped assets.

“Chevron was the firewall,” Rickards explains. “With it gone, we’re free to reevaluate what we’ve always had but never touched.”

A CALL TO STRATEGIC REALIGNMENT

Rickards emphasizes that this is not about short-term profit or political theatrics — it’s about long-term national strategy , and reclaiming what’s already been preserved.

“We’ve protected this land for over a century,” he says. “But protection doesn’t mean paralysis. It’s time to put it on the table — before someone else forces the issue for us.”

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a lawyer, economist, and former advisor to the CIA, Pentagon, and U.S. Treasury. Over his 40-year career, he has helped lead national strategy projects on financial warfare, systemic risk, and crisis response. His books include Currency Wars, The Death of Money, and Aftermath.

