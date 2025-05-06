Accountability through autonomy - SalesScreen launches Missions to give sales reps control over their own targets

Missions now live in the SalesScreen gamification solution

Missions help break up large and overwhelming targets into smaller milestones and give sales reps autonomy to set and achieve personal targets.

Many sales teams struggle with reliance on top players or forced team-wide competitions when numbers are down, so we provide them with a scientifically proven method to boost entire team performance.” — Sindre Haaland, CEO of SalesScreen

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SalesScreen , the world’s leading sales gamification solution, is launching Missions, its newest feature. Missions is designed to give reps autonomy over their own progression and boost individual performance towards goals. With personal challenges, milestones, and real-time tracking, reps stay engaged and committed to their overall progress, removing the need for constant oversight and micromanagement.Missions is the first-ever gamified solution that leverages peer-reviewed scientific research to give sales reps the freedom to set their own personal short-term targets. This creates accountability and commitment by placing responsibility in the reps’ hands, while helping the whole team progress towards its longer-term team goals. Scientific studies show that people are 42% more likely to achieve feasible goals with short deadlines than to work towards large, long-term goals. Publicly committing to these goals also increases the likelihood of success because it holds reps accountable for their own target setting. Specific, challenging, but achievable goals are shown to boost motivation and progress towards larger objectives.With Missions, colleagues can also boost each other’s motivation by rewarding coworkers with virtual currency should they achieve their goals, without any negative outcomes if the objective fails. It is also possible to keep Missions private from the rest of the team, and managers can create specific Missions for employees that let them play to their strengths and find personal motivation by being responsible for and achieving short-term goals.“We don’t believe in gamification just because it makes sales work more fun. We know that many sales teams out there struggle with reliance on their top players or forced team-wide competitions when numbers are down, so we provide them with a scientifically proven method to boost the entire team’s performance. Letting the top performers continue to do their thing and instead focusing on lifting the team as a whole, is the most effective way to improve numbers. Missions does just that,” says Sindre Haaland, CEO of SalesScreen.Missions is part of the SalesScreen solution, which consistently ranks number 1 in G2’s sales gamification reports . Unlike its competitors, which primarily track competition performance, SalesScreen tracks performance across all activities and metrics to help individual sales reps improve their output and contribute to their overarching sales goals. The platform integrates with existing CRMs and data systems, becoming a natural part of the workflow and providing tailored tracking and goal setting rather than generic ad-hoc competitions.“Most businesses already have enough tools, and adding new ones often leads to additional work and integration struggles. At SalesScreen, we believe in improving what’s already there, adding a layer of gamification to existing tech that gives tangible performance results and boosts employee engagement. Missions is yet another way we’re helping sales managers reach their goals without adding implementation stress,” Haaland continues.SalesScreen has clients across the world, with big global players like Acrisure, Goodleap, and Allianz relying on the company’s gamification technology to boost their sales teams. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, the company also has offices in Barcelona and New York, with more than one third of the company’s revenue coming from the North American market.

