Unilog Joins LMC’s Supplier Partner Program as Approved eCommerce Solution Provider

WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unilog, a leading provider of connected product content and commerce solutions, has expanded its’ partnership with LMC as an approved eCommerce solution provider and approved Supplier Partner for LMC dealers.In addition to the companies’ current product content program relationship, Unilog will work hand-in-hand with LMC to promote and deliver purpose-built digital eCommerce capabilities to LMC’s extensive network of member dealers.“Unilog’s inclusion in LMC’s Supplier Partner Program is a natural progression of our relationship and a tremendous opportunity to support LMC’s member dealers with digital transformation at scale,” said Adam Cusumano, Executive Vice President of Product & Marketing at Unilog. “We’re delivering not just a comprehensive and extensible platform, but one that’s fully integrated with LMC’s Product Content Program—helping dealers accelerate their digital transformation.”Unilog’s CX1 eCommerce product suite delivers powerful benefits to LMC dealers, including:- All-in-one solution with search, shopping cart, analytics, and merchandising tools- Purpose-built for business and contractor purchasing workflows- Integrations with POS systems such as Epicor BisTrack, Epicor Eagle, ECI Spruce, etc.- Fully integrated with LMC’s Product Content ProgramTerry Kline, Director of Technology Innovation at LMC, underscored the importance of aligning with technology providers like Unilog: “Unilog brings a proven platform and deep experience in our market. Their alignment with LMC’s digital goals—and their commitment to working closely with our members—makes them a valuable addition to our Supplier Partner Programs. This collaboration supports our mission to deliver meaningful innovation that helps our dealer members compete and grow.”As part of LMC’s broader initiative to expand digital capabilities for its members, Unilog is proud to contribute to a growing ecosystem of solution providers. This initiative highlights LMC’s commitment to supporting its dealers with modern tools, flexible options, and expert partnerships that help drive operational efficiency and digital growth.About LMCLMC is the leading Forest Products and Building Materials Buying Group in the USA owned by independent lumber and building material dealers. There are over 1,800 LMC dealer locations in the United States. “Building Business Together” is LMC’s philosophy, rooted in a history of working together and standing the test of time since 1935. LMC dealers are united in their purchasing, creating a strong foundation that supports the growth of unique supplier relationships and purchasing opportunities. To learn more about LMC, please visit www.lmc.net or follow LMC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.About UnilogUnilog is the leader in connected product content and commerce, delivering the platform, content, and connectivity businesses need to succeed in the digital arena. Our suite of solutions helps wholesale distributors, manufacturers, and specialty retailers sell more, stay relevant, and reduce their cost to serve. For more information, visit www.unilogcorp.com

