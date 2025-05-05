OTC Monograph Drug User Fee Program (OMUFA): Understanding FY 2025 User Fees and Registration - 05/20/2025

On This Page

Date: May 20, 2025 Time: 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET

About this Event

This webinar will provide an overview of the Over-the-Counter Drug User Fee Program (OMUFA) and describe the key elements of the program as it relates to OMUFA user fees. Topics to be discussed include:

Registration process for over-the-counter monograph drug facilities

Different fee types for OMUFA

Fiscal year 2025 target revenue, fee rates, and timelines

Penalties associated with failure to pay OMUFA user fees

Overview of the fee payment process

OMUFA refund eligibility

Update for facilities that first registered with FDA on or after the declaration of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency (PHE) for the sole purpose of producing hand sanitizer products during the COVID-19 PHE

Intended Audience

Regulatory affairs professionals working on over-the-counter monograph drug products and/or non-prescription drugs or who submit over-the-counter monograph order requests.

Industry partners following the FDA’s implementation of the Over-the-Counter Monograph Drug User Fee Program known as OMUFA.

General public with an interest in over-the-counter monograph drug products and/or non-prescription drugs.

Researchers testing over-the-counter monograph drug products and/or non-prescription drugs.

Foreign regulators of over-the-counter monograph drug products and/or non-prescription drugs.

Consultants focused on processing, manufacturing, developing of over-the-counter monograph drug products and/or non-prescription drugs.

Clinical research coordinators.

Healthcare professionals specializing in over-the-counter monograph drug products and/or non-prescription drugs.

Importers of over-the-counter monograph drug products and/or non-prescription drugs.

Supply chain of over-the-counter monograph drug products and/or non-prescription drugs.

Learning Objectives

Develop knowledge on the fees associated with the Over-the-Counter Monograph Drug User Fee Program (OMUFA).

Describe the registration process for over-the-counter monograph drug facilities.

Outline the different fee types for OMUFA.

Explain the fee collection and payment process for OMUFA.

Define the timelines for OMUFA.

Clarify the process for entities that registered with FDA during the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic whose sole activity with respect to OTC monograph drugs consisted of manufacturing OTC hand sanitizer products.

Speakers

CDR Tramara Dam, PharmD., MBA, BCSCP, GWCPM

Senior Program Management Officer

Division of User Fee Management (DUFM)

Policy and Operations Branch (POB)

Office of Management (OM)

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) | FDA

LCDR Yajun (Jason) Tu, Pharm.D., Ph.D., BCSCP

Program Management Officer

DUFM | POB | OM | CDER | FDA

