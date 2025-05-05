Primary Mitochondrial Diseases Virtual Public Workshop - 05/22/2025

On This Page

Date: May 22, 2025 Time: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET

On May 22, the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the FDA, in collaboration with the Food and Drug Administration, will host a virtual public workshop on "Primary Mitochondrial Diseases."

This workshop will explore opportunities to optimize therapeutic development addressing primary mitochondrial diseases and best practices in designing and interpreting clinical studies that can produce meaningful data to accelerate drug development for these rare diseases. Speakers will include patient advocates, academic researchers, regulated industry, healthcare providers, and other key stakeholders.