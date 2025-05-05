Pro Tint of South Orlando's Grand Opening on May 6th, 2025

Pro Tint of South Orlando - Central Florida's Newest 3M Pro Shop Dealer Pro Tint of South Orlando - Central Florida's Award-Winning 3M Pro Shop Dealer Pro Tint of South Orlando - Central Florida's #1 3M Pro Shop Dealer

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pro Tint of Orlando , an award-winning 3M Pro Shop Dealer offering computer-cut window tinting , paint protection & ceramic coatings since 2007, is proud to announce the grand opening of its third location: Pro Tint of South Orlando.Located in the heart of South Orlando near the Florida Mall, their newest shop will offer Pro Tint's entire lineup of services including: 3M window tinting, paint protection film (PPF), vinyl wraps, ceramic coatings and GlassParency auto glass protection treatments.This signifies the growth of a family-owned business that’s built on trust, quality workmanship and award-winning customer service.“We’re incredibly excited to bring our services to the South Orlando area,” said Earl Kurtz, representing Pro Tint of Orlando.“This expansion is a direct result of the support from our amazing customers, and we’re committed to installing the same high-quality 3M window film, vinyl wraps & PPF that made us a family name in both downtown Orlando and Apopka.”As a 3M Pro Shop Dealer, Pro Tint of Orlando is among a small, elite group of companies offering the full suite of 3M's automotive solutions.3M Window Films are also backed by a nationwide lifetime warranty when installed by an Authorized 3M Pro Shop Dealer like Pro Tint of Orlando.Orlando Window Tinting, Wraps & Paint Protection FilmThis grand opening represents more than just a new location—it’s a strategic step forward in Pro Tint of Orlando’s mission to bring professional-grade automotive window tinting, vinyl wraps, paint protection & ceramic coatings to every corner of Central Florida.Their South Orlando shop is equipped with three large bays featuring the latest window tinting tools and plotter cutting technology.Upon entering their renovated showroom, customers are greeted to an entire wall dedicated to demonstrating the heat rejection properties of 3M window films. On the opposite wall are showcases presenting 3M vinyl wraps, PPF and ceramic coating products.Pro Tint of South Orlando is officially open for business and accepting walk-ins as of Tuesday, May 6th, 2025.Pro Tint of South Orlando9305 South Orange Blossom TrailOrlando, FL 32837Operating HoursMonday - Saturday: 9:00AM - 6:00PMAbout Pro Tint of OrlandoEstablished in 2007, Pro Tint of Orlando is a family-owned business specializing in 3M window tinting, PPF, vinyl wraps, ceramic coatings & GlassParency auto glass protection treatments.As an award-winning 3M Pro Shop Dealer, Pro Tint of Orlando provides the highest level of workmanship and service to its customers across Central Florida.In addition to their automotive services, Pro Tint of Orlando provides full-service window tinting for homes and businesses. Their installers are licensed and insured in the State of Florida, offering tailored window film solutions for sun control, privacy, security and decorative purposes.To learn more about Pro Tint of Orlando’s award-winning services, please give them a call or visit one of their locations in Central Florida.

