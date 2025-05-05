Blue Lagoon Island Teams Up with Local Partners for Earth Day Beach Clean-Up

Earth Day Clean-Up Rotary Club Members in Southern Nassau

BAHAMAS, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of Earth Day 2025, Blue Lagoon Island’s Dolphin Encounters - Project BEACH partnered with ALIV and the Rotary Club of Nassau for a successful beach clean-up initiative this past weekend. The events promoted environmental stewardship and community engagement in The Bahamas.This year’s clean-up took place on the southern shore of Nassau. Following the morning clean-up effort, volunteers were invited to Blue Lagoon Island to enjoy an authentic Bahamian experience as a thank-you for their dedication to protecting the environment.“Preserving and protecting our natural environment isn’t just a priority but the core of our mission at Blue Lagoon Island,” said Te-Shalla Clarke, Education and Sustainability Officer at Blue Lagoon Island. “Seeing corporate and community groups take decisive action is profoundly inspiring. Earth Day reminds us that our collective efforts create a transformative, lasting impact for generations to come.”During the clean-up, volunteers collected a variety of litter, including beverage containers, cigarette butts, discarded mattresses, and construction debris. Wayne Miller, president of the Rotary Club of Nassau, stressed the importance of individual responsibility in maintaining The Bahamas’ natural allure for everyone.“We encourage all Bahamians to cherish our nation’s natural beauty while taking responsibility to keep it clean, green and pristine for generations to come. Today’s beach cleanup is a powerful reminder that protecting these beautiful spaces requires all of us to do our part,” he commented.Blue Lagoon Island’s Earth Day activities are part of its broader commitment to conservation, education and community partnerships. Through hands-on programs and collaboration, the team continues to promote awareness and action for a cleaner, greener Bahamas.Based at Dolphin Encounters on Blue Lagoon Island, Dolphin Encounters - Project BEACH (The Bahamas Education Association for Cetacean Health) is a nonprofit organization that offers marine education opportunities. Dolphin Encounters is a natural seawater facility that began as a rescue center in 1989. Today, it is home to Atlantic bottlenose dolphins and California sea lions.For more information about Blue Lagoon Island’s environmental initiatives or to participate in future clean-ups, visit here

