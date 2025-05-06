eKoostik Hookah to Headline Toke and Float 2025 Music Festival in Uniontown, Ohio

Flyer for the Toke and Float 2025 Music Festival

The July 12 event at Kim Tam Park features live music, outdoor activities, and a community-friendly atmosphere.

UNIONTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEContact: [email protected] Date: 5/5/2025TOKE AND FLOAT 2025 eKoostik Hookah Headlines Ohio’s Most 420-Friendly Jam Band FestivalSunshine. Swimming. Live Jams. Cannabis Culture.Saturday, July 12 | 12 PM – 10 PM | Kim Tam Park, Uniontown, OHUniontown, Ohio — Sunshine on your face, floaty beneath you, and your favorite jams echoing across the water — Toke and Float 2025 is making a splash as Ohio’s premier 420-friendly jam band festival, happening Saturday, July 12 from 12 PM to 10 PM at the legendary Kim Tam Park in Uniontown, OH.This year’s lineup is topped by jam scene icons eKoostik Hookah, bringing their signature sound to a sun-soaked day of music, swimming, and elevated energy. Joining them are:• Groove Roots• Dirty Psychic• Sumthin WonkySwim all day, vibe under the sun, and enjoy the freedom of an open, cannabis-positive environment thanks to recent Ohio law changes that make Toke and Float not just a festival — but a movement.You’ll also catch a live podcast taping with Hot Boxed Podcast and Roasting on Rooftops, recording on-site with special guests, smoky takes, and real-time festival energy.For those going all-in, VIP passes unlock the official after party featuring DJ Hijacked, plus rumored late-night jam sessions from members of the lineup and special guests.WHEN: Saturday, July 12, 2025 | 12 PM – 10 PMWHERE: Kim Tam Park, Uniontown, OHBring your floaty. Blaze responsibly. Let the music carry you.Toke and Float 2025 — where the water’s warm, the sun is shining, and the vibes are sky high.

