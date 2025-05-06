Magic Weighted Blanket Celebrates 26+ Years of U.S. Manufacturing Amid Rising Demand for American-Made Products
Original weighted blanket company continues to thrive as consumers turn to ethically made, locally manufactured goods.
“We were the first company to bring the concept of a weighted blanket to market,” says Keith Zivalich, owner of Magic Weighted Blanket. “And we’ve stayed true to our roots — making every blanket right here in L.A. with care, quality, and community at the heart of everything we do.”
________________________________________
America’s First Weighted Blanket:
Before weighted blankets became a household name, Magic Weighted Blanket was pioneering the idea of deep pressure stimulation — a calming technique that uses gentle, even weight to help reduce stress and promote sleep. Today, these blankets are widely embraced for benefits including:
• More restful sleep
• Reduced anxiety and stress
• Help with PTSD, ADHD, and insomnia
According to the Sleep Foundation, weighted blankets stimulate serotonin and melatonin while reducing cortisol — making them a natural, drug-free wellness tool.
________________________________________
A Commitment to Local Craftsmanship:
While many competitors have outsourced to cut costs, Magic Weighted Blanket has remained committed to local manufacturing, employing a small, skilled team of artisans in Los Angeles for over 26 years.
“We’re not a big corporation or faceless online brand,” adds Zivalich. “We’re a family business. We believe in American jobs, ethical labor, and quality over quantity.”
Each blanket is machine-washable, machine-dryable, and made with love — from start to finish. Learn more about weighted blankets here.
________________________________________
Supporting American-Made Has Never Mattered More:
With current tariff changes, global trade tensions, and environmental concerns, experts like the Made in America Movement and Forbes are calling attention to the importance of supporting U.S.-based businesses.
When you buy from Magic Weighted Blanket, you’re investing in:
• American jobs and families
• Shorter, greener supply chains
• Small business resilience
• Authentic, original craftsmanship
