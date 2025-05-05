Ocean Power Technologies to Participate in a Fireside Chat on Tuesday, May 6, 2025

/EIN News/ -- MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. ("OPT" or "the Company") (NYSE American: OPTT), a leader in innovative and cost-effective low-carbon marine power, data, and service solutions, today announced that as part of the Company's ongoing commitment to connecting with the investor community, it will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday May 6, 2025, at 11 a.m. ET.

Dr. Philipp Stratmann, President and Chief Executive Officer for OPT, will discuss recent performance and progress and future prospects regarding the OPT business. Please note there will be no question-and-answer session.



To register for this event, click the following link: Register Now



A replay of the presentation will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the OPT website at investors.oceanpowertechnologies.com.



ABOUT OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES



OPT provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets, including Merrows™, which provides AI-capable seamless integration of Maritime Domain Awareness Systems across platforms. Our PowerBuoy® platforms provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. We also provide WAM-V® unmanned surface vehicles (USV’s) and marine robotics services. The Company’s headquarters is located in Monroe Township, New Jersey and has an additional office in Richmond, California. To learn more, visit www.OceanPowerTechnologies.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The Fireside Chat may contain forward-looking statements that are within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are identified by certain words or phrases such as "may", "will", "aim", "will likely result", "believe" “expect", "will continue", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "contemplate", "seek to", future", "objective", "goal", "project", "should", "will pursue" and similar expressions or variations of such expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations about its future plans and performance. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions and estimates that could be inaccurate and subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could vary materially from those anticipated or expressed in any forward-looking statement made by the Company. Please refer to the Company's most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for further discussion of these risks and uncertainties. The Company disclaims any obligation or intent to update the forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.