T1 Energy Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas and NEW YORK, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE: TE) (“T1,” “T1 Energy,” or the “Company”) announced this afternoon that the Company will publish a press release detailing first quarter 2025 results and conduct a conference call on May 15, 2025.

The first quarter 2025 press release will be issued by 6:00 am U.S. Eastern Daylight Time. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 am Eastern Daylight Time.

To access the conference call, listeners should proceed as follows:

Click on the call link and complete the online registration form. Upon registering, you will receive dial-in information and a unique PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with details. Select a method for joining the call: Dial in: A dial in number and unique PIN are displayed to connect directly by phone. Call Me: Enter your phone number and a click “Call Me” for an immediate callback from the system. The call will come from a U.S. number.



The call will also be available by clicking the webcast link.

Investor contact:

Jeffrey Spittel

EVP, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

[email protected]

Tel: +1 409 599-5706

Media contact:

Amy Jaick

SVP, Communications

[email protected]

Tel: +1 973 713-5585

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual future events, results, or achievements to be materially different from the Company’s expectations and projections expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in (i) T1’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 31, 2025, (ii) T1’s post-effective amendment no. 1 to the Registration Statement on Form S-3 filed with the SEC on January 4, 2024, and (iii) T1’s Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed with the SEC on September 8, 2023 and subsequent amendments thereto filed on October 13, 2023, October 19, 2023 and October 31, 2023. All of the above referenced filings are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

T1 intends to use its website as a channel of distribution to disclose information which may be of interest or material to investors and to communicate with investors and the public. Such disclosures will be included on T1’s website in the ‘Investor Relations section. T1, and its CEO and Chairman of the Board, Daniel Barcelo, also intend to use certain social media channels, including, but not limited to, X, LinkedIn and Instagram, as means of communicating with the public and investors about T1, its progress, products, and other matters. While not all the information that T1 or Daniel Barcelo post to their respective digital platforms may be deemed to be of a material nature, some information may be. As a result, T1 encourages investors and others interested to review the information that it and Daniel Barcelo posts and to monitor such portions of T1’s website and social media channels on a regular basis, in addition to following T1’s press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts. The contents of T1’s website and its and Daniel Barcelo’s social media channels shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Legal Disclaimer:

