Relay Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Corporate Updates

Cash runway extended into 2029

Initiation of Phase 3 ReDiscover-2 trial on track for mid-2025

Initiated Phase 1 RLY-2608 vascular malformations clinical trial in Q1

Extended cash runway expected to fully fund the Company meaningfully past topline data for ReDiscover-2 trial and through clinical proof-of-concept data in Vascular Malformations

Approximately $710 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments at end of Q1 2025

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLAY), a clinical-stage precision medicine company transforming the drug discovery process by combining leading-edge computational and experimental technologies, today reported first quarter 2025 financial results and corporate updates.

“2025 is a year of execution across a range of high value clinical programs,” said Sanjiv Patel, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Relay Therapeutics. “The ongoing changes to our cost base are designed to enable a full funding of key initiatives including generating topline data from the ReDiscover-2 trial and clinical proof-of-concept data in vascular malformations.”

Strategic Cost Reductions Implemented to Extend Runway into 2029 and to Fully Fund Key Value Drivers

These reductions help extend operating runway into 2029 and are aimed at funding key objectives, including: Completion of ReDiscover-2 Phase 3 trial of RLY-2608 + fulvestrant in metastatic breast cancer well past topline data readout and additional breast cancer clinical trials Execution of RLY-2608 Phase 1 vascular malformations trial through clinical proof-of-concept data Advance Fabry and NRAS program to Investigational New Drug application (IND) readiness Advance one research-stage program





Specific cost reductions include:

Over the past year, focused the research portfolio and platform on the highest value areas resulting in a reduction in the research run rate spend by approximately 80% Reduced research-stage programs from four to one Recent reduction in force by approximately 70 people Executed a global out-license of RLY-4008 with Elevar Therapeutics, Inc. (Elevar) with potential for downstream economics Phased the timing of entry into the clinic for Fabry and NRAS targeted programs



RLY-2608 Highlights

Breast Cancer Initiation of Phase 3 ReDiscover-2 trial of RLY-2608 + fulvestrant in PI3Kα-mutated, CDK4/6 pre-treated, HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer remains on track for mid-2025 Abstract accepted to ASCO for update of Phase 1b ReDiscover trial of RLY-2608 + fulvestrant Focus of the abstract is updated 600mg BID (fasted) doublet data with median follow-up now greater than 12 months Poster Title: Updated efficacy of mutant-selective PI3Kα inhibitor RLY-2608 in combination with fulvestrant in patients with PIK3CA-mutant HR+HER2- advanced breast cancer: ReDiscover trial Date/Time: Monday, June 2, 10:00-1:00 p.m. ET (9:00-12:00 p.m. CT) Continued advancement of the ongoing triplet cohorts with RLY-2608 + fulvestrant + atirmociclib or ribociclib Planning continues for development of next-generation endocrine therapy combinations with RLY-2608

Vascular Malformations Initiation of Phase 1 vascular malformations clinical trial in the first quarter of 2025



First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments: As of March 31, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $710.3 million, as compared to $781.3 million as of December 31, 2024. The company expects its current cash, cash equivalents, and investments will be sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2029.

Revenue: Revenue was $7.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to $10.0 million for the first quarter of 2024. The revenue recognized in the first quarter of 2025 was due to completion of all performance obligations under the company's Exclusive License Agreement with Elevar. The revenue recognized in the first quarter of 2024 was due to a milestone achieved under the Collaboration and License Agreement with Genentech, Inc.

R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $73.8 million for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to $82.4 million for the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the series of strategic choices made to streamline the research organization throughout 2024.

G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $18.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to $19.8 million for the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in stock compensation expense, partially offset by costs to obtain the agreement with Elevar, which were expensed commensurate with the timing of revenue recognized.

Net Loss: Net loss was $77.1 million for the first quarter of 2025, or a net loss per share of $0.46, as compared to a net loss of $81.4 million for the first quarter of 2024, or a net loss per share of $0.62.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics (Nasdaq: RLAY) is a clinical-stage precision medicine company transforming the drug discovery process by combining leading-edge computational and experimental technologies with the goal of bringing life-changing therapies to patients. As the first of a new breed of biotech created at the intersection of complementary techniques and technologies, Relay Therapeutics aims to push the boundaries of what’s possible in drug discovery. Its Dynamo® platform integrates an array of leading-edge computational and experimental approaches designed to drug protein targets that have previously been intractable or inadequately addressed. Relay Therapeutics’ initial focus is on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. For more information, please visit www.relaytx.com or follow us on Twitter.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements





Relay Therapeutics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Revenue: License and other revenue $ 7,679 $ 10,007 Total revenue 7,679 10,007 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses $ 73,809 $ 82,403 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability — (1,832 ) General and administrative expenses 18,739 19,799 Total operating expenses 92,548 100,370 Loss from operations (84,869 ) (90,363 ) Other income: Interest income 7,813 8,951 Other (expense) income (9 ) 25 Total other income, net 7,804 8,976 Net loss $ (77,065 ) $ (81,387 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.46 ) $ (0.62 ) Weighted average shares of common stock, basic and diluted 169,233,155 130,843,013 Other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized holding gain (loss) 1,029 (962 ) Total other comprehensive income 1,029 (962 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (76,036 ) $ (82,349 )





Relay Therapeutics, Inc.

Selected Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

Cash, cash equivalents and investments $ 710,355 $ 781,323 Working capital (1) 702,607 758,475 Total assets 799,362 871,296 Total liabilities 78,281 93,504 Total stockholders’ equity 721,081 777,792 Restricted cash 2,119 2,119

(1) Working capital is defined as current assets less current liabilities.

