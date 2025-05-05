Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,609 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,444 in the last 365 days.

Got News to Share? Send 2 FREE Releases

Gibson Energy Declares Dividend

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gibson Energy Inc. (TSX:GEI) (“Gibson”, or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.43 per common share, payable on July 17, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2025. This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes. For non-resident shareholders, Gibson's dividends are subject to Canadian withholding tax.

About Gibson
Gibson is a leading liquids infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products, as well as waterborne vessel loading. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are located across North America, with core terminal assets in Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, Ingleside and Wink, Texas, and a facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Phone: (403) 776-3077
Email: [email protected]

Media
Phone: (403) 476-6334
Email: [email protected]


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gibson Energy Declares Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Submit your press release