Context Therapeutics Announces Chief Medical Officer Transition

Board Member Dr. Karen Smith to serve as Interim Chief Medical Officer

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Context Therapeutics Inc. (“Context” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: CNTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing T cell engaging bispecific antibodies for solid tumors, today announced Dr. Karen Smith, MD, PhD, MBA, LLM as interim Chief Medical Officer (“CMO”). Dr. Smith replaces Dr. Claudio Dansky Ullmann, who will be leaving the Company effective May 10, 2025. Dr. Smith will continue in a dual capacity as interim CMO and a member of the Company’s Board of Directors (“Board”) while the Company conducts a search for a new, full-time CMO. Dr. Smith will take over key responsibilities on an interim basis, ensuring continuity in strategic guidance for the Company’s clinical development programs.

Dr. Smith has served on Context’s Board since 2024 and is a biopharmaceutical thought leader with over 20 years of experience bringing drugs into the clinic and through commercialization. She was previously Global Head of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and has also held senior leadership roles at Allergan, AstraZeneca, and Bristol Myers Squibb.

“As we take the next steps in advancing our pipeline, I am delighted to have Karen’s support and leadership. Karen’s experience in drug development will make her guidance invaluable through this transition,” said Martin Lehr, CEO of Context. “I am grateful to Claudio for his contributions to Context.”

About Context Therapeutics®

Context Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CNTX) is a biopharmaceutical company advancing T cell engaging (“TCE”) bispecific antibodies for solid tumors. Context is building an innovative portfolio of TCE bispecific therapeutics, including CTIM-76, a Claudin 6 x CD3 TCE, CT-95, a Mesothelin x CD3 TCE, and CT-202, a Nectin-4 x CD3 TCE. Context is headquartered in Philadelphia. For more information, please visit www.contexttherapeutics.com or follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, including words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “look forward,” “plan,” “intend,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances) are forward-looking statements. These include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the potential benefits, characteristics, safety and side effect profile of our product candidates, (ii) continuity in the Company’s clinical development programs, (iii) the likelihood data will support future development, and (iv) the likelihood of obtaining regulatory approval for our product candidates. Forward-looking statements in this release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and we therefore cannot assure you that our plans, intentions, expectations, or strategies will be attained or achieved. Other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section titled “Risk Factors” contained therein. Except as otherwise required by law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jennifer Minai-Azary

Chief Financial Officer

Context Therapeutics Inc.

[email protected]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.